Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.65 - 11.75
Mkt Cap
68.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.73
EPS
0.27
Shares
6.2M
Outstanding
Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc is a banking service provider in domestic markets, principally in Horry County, Richland County, Aiken County, and Greenville County, South Carolina. The services offered by the firm are business banking, personal banking, and mortgages. The firm offerings consist of personal and business checking accounts, personal and commercial loans, online and mobile banking services, mobile deposits, and E-statements.

Coastal Carolina Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coastal Carolina (CCNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coastal Carolina (OTCQX: CCNB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Coastal Carolina's (CCNB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coastal Carolina.

Q

What is the target price for Coastal Carolina (CCNB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coastal Carolina

Q

Current Stock Price for Coastal Carolina (CCNB)?

A

The stock price for Coastal Carolina (OTCQX: CCNB) is $11.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coastal Carolina (CCNB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coastal Carolina.

Q

When is Coastal Carolina (OTCQX:CCNB) reporting earnings?

A

Coastal Carolina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coastal Carolina (CCNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coastal Carolina.

Q

What sector and industry does Coastal Carolina (CCNB) operate in?

A

Coastal Carolina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.