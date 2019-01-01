QQQ
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT's portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin. The properties are divided into three categories: office, retail, and industrial. The industrial properties account for most of the portfolio, followed by the office properties and the retail properties.

Artis REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Artis REIT (ARESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Artis REIT (OTC: ARESF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Artis REIT's (ARESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Artis REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Artis REIT (ARESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Artis REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Artis REIT (ARESF)?

A

The stock price for Artis REIT (OTC: ARESF) is $10.26 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:06:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Artis REIT (ARESF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Artis REIT (OTC:ARESF) reporting earnings?

A

Artis REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Artis REIT (ARESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Artis REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Artis REIT (ARESF) operate in?

A

Artis REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.