Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Eni E is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $20.75 billion.

• NatWest Group NWG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Virtus Inv VRTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.19 per share on revenue of $192.10 million.

• Saia SAIA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $809.30 million.

• Phillips 66 PSX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $31.61 billion.

• Lakeland Financial LKFN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $66.80 million.

• Gentex GNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $606.11 million.

• Flagstar Financial FLG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $523.48 million.

• Centene CNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $44.09 billion.

• Charter Communications CHTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.82 per share on revenue of $13.76 billion.

• AutoNation AN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.70 per share on revenue of $6.83 billion.

• Shinhan Finl Gr SHG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Portland Gen Electric POR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $786.11 million.

• Lear LEA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.

• HCA Healthcare HCA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.27 per share on revenue of $18.49 billion.

• Carter's CRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $572.23 million.

• Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Wabash National WNC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $433.77 million.

• GrafTech International EAF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $130.64 million.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $921.75 million.

• Aon AON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• Central Pacific Financial CPF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $71.72 million.

• Southside Bancshares SBSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $67.96 million.

• Trinet Group TNET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $280.85 million.

• Stellar Bancorp STEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $104.89 million.

• OneMain Holdings OMF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Gorman-Rupp GRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $174.60 million.

• First Hawaiian FHB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $214.05 million.

• First Citizens BancShares FCNCA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $38.83 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Sensient Technologies SXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $418.10 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

