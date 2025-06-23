Marijuana Stock Movers For June 23, 2025

GAINERS:
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 107.84% at $0.17
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 22.35% at $0.50
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 17.05% at $0.04
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 15.00% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 12.30% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 10.91% at $0.01
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 4.80% at $0.45
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 4.30% at $189.26
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.14% at $0.36
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.33% at $0.10
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 66.67% at $0.0001
- HYLQ Strategy BGRDF shares closed down 64.97% at $1.00
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 21.43% at $0.00
- Trees CANN shares closed down 18.12% at $0.02
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 12.73% at $0.05
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 9.62% at $0.00
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 8.89% at $0.04
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 8.43% at $0.00
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.16% at $8.11
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 5.11% at $3.27
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 5.01% at $0.03
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 4.25% at $7.89
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.19% at $3.91
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.65% at $0.32
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.40% at $0.28
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 3.23% at $1.19
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.18% at $0.77
