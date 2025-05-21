Marijuana Stock Movers For May 21, 2025

GAINERS:
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 54.00% at $0.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 33.33% at $0.00
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 31.39% at $0.06
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 25.71% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 23.35% at $0.03
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 22.35% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 19.30% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 18.52% at $0.00
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 8.85% at $0.07
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 6.86% at $0.09
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 6.32% at $0.04
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 5.21% at $0.39
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 4.62% at $0.03
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 4.43% at $1.61
- Organigram Global OGI shares closed up 3.70% at $1.34
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.31% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- Cann Group CNGGF shares closed down 98.46% at $0.0001
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 21.31% at $0.00
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 18.89% at $0.52
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 12.00% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 7.89% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 6.47% at $0.03
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 5.87% at $0.08
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.57% at $0.69
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 4.77% at $0.15
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.55% at $0.84
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.47% at $0.22
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.10% at $4.30
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 3.50% at $60.81
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed down 3.16% at $5.52
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.02% at $5.22
