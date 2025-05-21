May 21, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Marijuana Stock Movers For May 21, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$5.18-3.02%

Overview
BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.010422.4%
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.0029045.0%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.06403.31%
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.03404.62%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0016018.5%
CNGGF Logo
CNGGFCann Group Ltd
$0.00010-98.5%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.6900-5.28%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.8183-6.48%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.5222-18.9%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0260-6.47%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.09308.14%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1507-4.77%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0118686.7%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.0030854.0%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.0067017.5%
GTBIF Logo
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$5.60-1.75%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0067091.4%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.028023.4%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.060431.4%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0766-5.87%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.2200-4.47%
OGI Logo
OGIOrganigram Global Inc
$1.403.70%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.04046.32%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00350-7.89%
SMG Logo
SMGThe Scotts Miracle Gro Co
$60.66-3.50%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.654.43%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.06758.85%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$4.30-4.10%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00480-21.3%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.41985.21%
