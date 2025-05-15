Marijuana Stock Movers For May 15, 2025

GAINERS:
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 13.87% at $0.04
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 12.00% at $0.06
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 8.67% at $0.38
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 7.81% at $0.00
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 7.30% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 7.14% at $0.00
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 6.87% at $7.00
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 5.38% at $0.44
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 4.73% at $0.03
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 4.17% at $0.01
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 4.00% at $0.88
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 3.91% at $4.66
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 3.70% at $0.01
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.70% at $61.08
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.48% at $0.07
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 3.23% at $0.01
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed up 3.07% at $5.71
LOSERS:
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 34.29% at $0.05
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 33.33% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 15.00% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 12.27% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 10.45% at $0.01
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 10.00% at $0.93
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 8.63% at $0.07
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 7.35% at $0.08
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 5.71% at $0.03
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 5.03% at $1.56
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 4.25% at $1.34
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.13% at $0.24
