Marijuana Stock Movers For May 12, 2025

GAINERS:
- Flower One Hldgs FLOOF shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 17.65% at $0.00
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 13.05% at $0.05
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 9.92% at $1.46
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 9.92% at $7.16
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 8.46% at $0.03
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 7.69% at $1.12
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 7.50% at $0.46
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 6.25% at $0.04
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.69% at $1.07
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 5.58% at $57.00
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 5.22% at $0.70
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.33% at $5.06
- Organigram Global OGI shares closed up 4.24% at $1.28
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.38% at $1.52
LOSERS:
- Aleafia Health ALEAF shares closed down 99.00% at $1e-06
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 98.72% at $0.0001
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 46.90% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 24.30% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 16.00% at $0.00
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 15.07% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 10.81% at $0.00
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 10.53% at $0.09
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 9.09% at $0.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 7.43% at $0.08
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 7.18% at $0.04
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 7.07% at $0.22
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 4.31% at $9.54
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 4.17% at $0.01
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.08
