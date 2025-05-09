Marijuana Stock Movers For May 9, 2025

GAINERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 85.25% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 37.04% at $0.00
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 25.00% at $0.04
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 24.44% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 16.39% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 14.95% at $0.42
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 10.00% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 9.45% at $0.02
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 8.36% at $0.24
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 8.02% at $0.09
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 7.73% at $0.04
LOSERS:
- Cann Group CNGGF shares closed down 65.46% at $0.01
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 23.08% at $0.07
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 22.41% at $0.03
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 16.00% at $1.05
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 13.04% at $0.00
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 13.01% at $1.04
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 11.53% at $0.73
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 10.76% at $0.05
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 9.57% at $0.00
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 7.14% at $1.19
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 6.21% at $0.03
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 5.44% at $9.97
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed down 4.97% at $5.54
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 4.41% at $0.41
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 4.13% at $0.08
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.75% at $0.10
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.46% at $0.43
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.40% at $0.14
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.01% at $6.45
