Marijuana Stock Movers For April 18, 2025

GAINERS:
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 36.99% at $0.01
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 23.33% at $0.02
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 20.10% at $0.10
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 16.33% at $0.98
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 12.50% at $0.00
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 8.74% at $0.67
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed up 7.69% at $5.60
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 4.92% at $0.16
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.74% at $52.17
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 4.66% at $1.54
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 4.43% at $0.06
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 4.24% at $1.26
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 3.85% at $0.91
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.70% at $1.40
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 3.45% at $0.00
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 3.39% at $1.19
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 3.39% at $0.04
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.38% at $0.46
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $4.44
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 73.33% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 46.39% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 10.63% at $0.57
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 7.19% at $0.02
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 6.17% at $0.17
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 4.91% at $0.03
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 4.68% at $0.06
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 4.67% at $0.03
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.60% at $0.45
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 3.75% at $0.04
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.72% at $6.03
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!