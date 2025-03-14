March 14, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Marijuana Stock Movers For March 14, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.2600-13.3%
Overview
CARA Logo
CARACara Therapeutics Inc
$4.01-20.8%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.05255.00%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.104.76%
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.038374.1%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.0560-11.1%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.74005.71%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$2.08-39.9%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.03303.13%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.09547.76%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.160010.7%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.01433.70%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00200-33.3%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.00300-70.0%
GRWG Logo
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$0.8900-8.53%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.00670-1.47%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.01119.41%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0460-19.9%
MGWFF Logo
MGWFFMaple Leaf Green World Inc
$0.1050404.8%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.17569.04%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.045012.5%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.04554.12%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.19-19.1%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.100620.1%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$4.101.99%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0065091.2%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.7558-1.84%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.3715-%
