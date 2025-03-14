Marijuana Stock Movers For March 14, 2025

GAINERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 250.00% at $0.04
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 91.18% at $0.00
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 61.78% at $0.37
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 50.00% at $0.03
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 43.46% at $0.03
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 39.37% at $0.08
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 26.67% at $0.38
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 20.05% at $0.10
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 15.31% at $0.04
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 12.50% at $0.04
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 9.41% at $0.01
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 9.04% at $0.18
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 7.76% at $0.10
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 6.36% at $0.76
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 5.00% at $0.05
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 4.76% at $1.10
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 4.12% at $0.05
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.70% at $0.01
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 3.68% at $0.15
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.56% at $0.74
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 3.48% at $4.16
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 3.17% at $0.07
LOSERS:
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 39.88% at $2.03
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 33.33% at $0.00
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 20.75% at $5.13
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 19.12% at $0.01
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 19.05% at $1.19
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 8.53% at $1.05
