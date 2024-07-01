Cannabis Stock Movers For July 1, 2024

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

The Top Cannabis Event In New Jersey

Join the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight in New Jersey on June 17th! Grow your business, raise money and capitalize on the booming NJ recreational market. Don’t miss this must-attend event in New Brunswick. Secure your tickets now. Very few spots are left. Use the code "JAVIER20" for 20% off!