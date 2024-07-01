Cannabis Stock Movers For July 1, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 76.74% at $0.17
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 39.00% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 33.33% at $0.01
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 32.50% at $0.00
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 18.50% at $0.05
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 10.90% at $0.00
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 9.17% at $49.40
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.02
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.02% at $0.26
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 4.24% at $0.35
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 3.85% at $0.14
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 3.53% at $0.04
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 39.05% at $0.02
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 33.73% at $0.04
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 33.03% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 32.00% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 26.74% at $0.06
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 12.62% at $0.01
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 11.37% at $0.05
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 8.76% at $0.70
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 7.94% at $0.30
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 7.69% at $0.25
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 7.69% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 7.00% at $0.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 5.26% at $0.18
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 4.08% at $0.01
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed down 3.84% at $0.97
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.76% at $1.33
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 3.52% at $0.04
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.06% at $0.10
