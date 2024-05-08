Cannabis Stock Movers For May 8, 2024

GAINERS:
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 18.15% at $0.08
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 16.81% at $1.41
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 13.05% at $0.09
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 10.28% at $2.54
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 9.09% at $0.03
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 8.51% at $0.03
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 7.54% at $0.02
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 6.59% at $42.39
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 5.34% at $0.58
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 4.46% at $0.06
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.05
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.33% at $1.26
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed up 3.13% at $0.49
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.08% at $0.04
LOSERS:
- The Flowr FLWPF shares closed down 99.00% at $1e-06
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 26.60% at $0.18
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 9.38% at $0.04
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 9.09% at $0.00
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 9.06% at $0.07
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 8.70% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 8.41% at $0.05
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 5.80% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 5.19% at $0.02
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 4.75% at $9.03
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 4.11% at $0.77
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 3.86% at $66.54
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.15% at $6.42
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming to Florida
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.
Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!