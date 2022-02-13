The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 13-19): Agios FDA Meeting, Avenue Adcom, Earnings And More

Biotech stocks moved back and forth amid some volatility before finishing the week ending Feb. 11 modestly lower, reversing the gains from the previous week. Earnings news flow continued to dominate proceedings, and the week also witnessed presentations at conferences and a couple of initial public offerings.

Pfizer, Inc.'s (NYSE: PFE) fourth-quarter topline growth trailed expectations, exerting downward pressure on the stock.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) and TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: TCBP) debuted on Wall Street following their IPOs.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) came under pressure midweek after a report suggested that the company is lagging very much behind its COVID-19 delivery commitments.

Here are the key catalysts that can move stocks in the biotech space in the coming week:

Conferences

SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (virtual event): Feb. 14-18

17th Congress Of European Crohn's and Colitis Organization, or ECCO (virtual event): Feb. 16-19

ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (hybrid event): Feb. 17-19, in Moscone Center, San Francisco, California and online

PDUFA Dates

The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to rule on Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AGIO) new drug application for mitapivat, its most advanced drug candidate, as a treatment option for pyruvate kinase deficiency. PKD is a rare, inherited disease that presents as chronic hemolytic anemia, which is the accelerated destruction of red blood cells.

Adcom Calendar

A joint meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee will discuss Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ATXI) NDA for tramadol hydrochloride injections for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults in a medically supervised healthcare setting. The issues for the committees to discuss include the clinical relevance of tramadol hydrochloride injections, an opioid intended for management of acute pain in a medically supervised healthcare setting, when its onset of action is delayed, and its proposed dosing is a fixed-dosing regimen.

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) has a catalyst in the form of an announcement regarding the outcome of the Data Safety Monitoring Board review in the CardiAMP cell therapy heart failure trial in early February.

ASCO GU Symposium Presentations

AstraZeneca plc. (NASDAQ: AZN): results from the PROpel Phase 3 trial of Lynparza plus abiraterone, which showed the combination significantly delayed disease progression in 1st-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer regardless of biomarker status (Thursday, 4-4:10 pm) & results of the BAYOU Phase 2 trial evaluating the combination of Lynparza and Imfinzi in unresectable, Stage IV bladder cancer (Friday, 5:42 pm – 5:52 pm)

ECCO Congress Presentations

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) & Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): new analyses from Phase 2/3 SELECTION and Phase 3 SELECTION long-term extension studies of Jyseleca (filgotinib) in ulcertative colitis

Earnings

The earnings list presented is not comprehensive. Click here to access Benzinga's earnings calendar for the complete schedule

Monday

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) (after the market close)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) (after the market close)

Tuesday

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the market close)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) (after the market close)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) (after the market close)

Wednesday

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (before the market open)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) (after the market close)

Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) (before the market open)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) (before the market open)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) (before the market open)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the market close)

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (after the market close)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the market close)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) (after the market close)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) (after the market close)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) (after the market close)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) (after the market close)

