Pfizer Q4 Sales Lag Consensus; Forecasts $54B In FY22 From COVID-19 Vaccine, Treatment Pill
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.08, well ahead of the consensus of $0.87, and more than doubled from $0.43 posted a year ago.
- The company achieved Q4 revenues of $23.84 billion, more than doubled, reflecting operational growth of $12.3 billion and an unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $135 million, missing the Wall Street estimate of $24.20 billion.
- Its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, contributed $12.5 billion in direct sales and alliance revenues in Q4, down from $13 billion in Q3 FY21.
- Eliquis globally, up 19% operationally, driven primarily by continued increased adoption in non-valvular atrial fibrillation and oral anti-coagulant market share gains.
- COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid contributed $76 million in U.S. sales after the FDA authorized it in late December 2021.
- Prevnar sales declined 27% in the U.S. primarily due to disruptions to healthcare activity related to COVID-19, including the prioritization of primary and booster vaccination campaigns for COVID-19.
- Chantix continues to be negatively impacted by the ongoing global pause in shipments.
- FY22 Outlook: Pfizer expects FY22 sales of $98 billion - $102 billion, up 23% Y/Y at the midpoint.
- The company expects adjusted EPS of $6.35 - $6.55.
- Pfizer anticipates COVID-19 vaccine sales of $32 billion (lower than $36 billion expected in FY21) and around $22 billion in revenue for Paxlovid.
- Price Action: PFE shares are trading 3.78% lower at $51.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
