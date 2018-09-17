The Week Ahead: Alibaba Investor Day, FedEx Earnings, Eventbrite IPO
Below are notable corporate events for the week beginning Sept. 17. Note that this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Notable Earnings
Investor Events
- Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) analyst/investor day
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) investor day Sept. 17-18; BZ NOTE: Chairman Jack Ma and the company’s CEO and CFO won’t be speaking until day two.
- FTD Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) removed from S&P SmallCap 600
- Offering lockup expiration for Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ: DNJR)
- Discovery closes in patent litigation between Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) and Digital Ally, Inc (NASDAQ: DGLY)
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Q1 premarket
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) Q4 premarket
- AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) Q4 premarket
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expirations for: Pacific City Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PCB) and Vaccinex, Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX)
- Analyst/investor days for: BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA), Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO), and Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)
- Diageo (NYSE: DEO) business call to discuss Europe and Turkey markets
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) investor webcast to discuss Vyxeos launch in the European Union at 11 a.m.
- Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) non-deal roadshow
- Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) Switch online service to go live
- Rent-A-Center, Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shareholder vote on M&A with Vintage Capital; BZ NOTE: On Sept. 13, the company announced the FTC issued second request for info under HSR Act
Wednesday
Economics
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Red Hat, Inc (NYSE: RHT) Q2 after hours
IPOs
- X Financial (XYF)
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expiration for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA)
- Offering lockup expiration for Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
IPOs
- Bank7 (BSVN)
Investor Events
- Analyst/investor days for: Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) and Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK)
- FedEx non-deal roadshow
Friday
Economic
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
IPOs
- Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
- Eventbrite (EB)
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
- Remora Royalties (RRI)
- Y-mABs Therapeutics (YMAB)
- Zekelman Industries (ZEK)
Investor Events
- The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) analyst/investor day
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) non-deal roadshow
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) 1-for-100 reverse stock split goes into effect
Saturday
FDA/Biotech
- Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NITE) preliminary data presented for NSR-RPGR Phase 1/2 study
