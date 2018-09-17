Below are notable corporate events for the week beginning Sept. 17. Note that this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Notable Earnings

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Q1 after hours

Investor Events

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) analyst/investor day

(NYSE: MCO) analyst/investor day Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) investor day Sept. 17-18; BZ NOTE: Chairman Jack Ma and the company’s CEO and CFO won’t be speaking until day two.

(NASDAQ: FTD) removed from S&P SmallCap 600 Offering lockup expiration for Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ: DNJR)

(NASDAQ: DNJR) Discovery closes in patent litigation between Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) and Digital Ally, Inc (NASDAQ: DGLY)

Tuesday

Economic

API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Q1 premarket

(NYSE: GIS) Q1 premarket Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) Q4 premarket

(NASDAQ: CBRL) Q4 premarket AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) Q4 premarket

Investor Events

IPO lockup expirations for: Pacific City Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PCB) and Vaccinex, Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX)

(NASDAQ: PCB) and (NASDAQ: VCNX) Analyst/investor days for: BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA), Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO), and Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)

(NYSE: BWA), (NYSE: HUM), (NYSE: BRO), and (NYSE: DHR) Diageo (NYSE: DEO) business call to discuss Europe and Turkey markets

(NYSE: DEO) business call to discuss Europe and Turkey markets Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) investor webcast to discuss Vyxeos launch in the European Union at 11 a.m.

(NASDAQ: JAZZ) investor webcast to discuss Vyxeos launch in the European Union at 11 a.m. Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) non-deal roadshow

(NYSE: FL) non-deal roadshow Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) Switch online service to go live

(OTC: NTDOY) Switch online service to go live Rent-A-Center, Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shareholder vote on M&A with Vintage Capital; BZ NOTE: On Sept. 13, the company announced the FTC issued second request for info under HSR Act

Wednesday

Economics

EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

Red Hat, Inc (NYSE: RHT) Q2 after hours

IPOs

X Financial (XYF)

Investor Events

IPO lockup expiration for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA)

(NASDAQ: MESA) Offering lockup expiration for Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG)

Thursday

Economic

U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.

EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) Q1 premarket

(NYSE: DRI) Q1 premarket Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Q4 after hours

IPOs

Bank7 (BSVN)

Investor Events

Analyst/investor days for: Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) and Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK)

(NASDAQ: DOVA) and (NYSE: WK) FedEx non-deal roadshow

Friday

Economic

Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

IPOs

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Eventbrite (EB)

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Remora Royalties (RRI)

Y-mABs Therapeutics (YMAB)

Zekelman Industries (ZEK)

Investor Events

The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) analyst/investor day

(NYSE: BX) analyst/investor day Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) non-deal roadshow

(NYSE: RCL) non-deal roadshow Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) 1-for-100 reverse stock split goes into effect

Saturday

FDA/Biotech