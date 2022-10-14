Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2022

by

Upgrades For Enviva Inc EVA , Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Enviva had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Enviva shows a 52-week-high of $91.06 and a 52-week-low of $45.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.05.

, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Enviva had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Enviva shows a 52-week-high of $91.06 and a 52-week-low of $45.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.05. Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Carlisle Companies Inc CSL from Neutral to Outperform. Carlisle Companies earned $6.15 in the second quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $318.71 and a 52-week-low of $211.06. At the end of the last trading period, Carlisle Companies closed at $293.63.

from Neutral to Outperform. Carlisle Companies earned $6.15 in the second quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $318.71 and a 52-week-low of $211.06. At the end of the last trading period, Carlisle Companies closed at $293.63. For Delta Air Lines Inc DAL , Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Delta Air Lines earned $1.51 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.27 and a 52-week-low of $27.20. Delta Air Lines closed at $30.38 at the end of the last trading period.

, Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Delta Air Lines earned $1.51 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.27 and a 52-week-low of $27.20. Delta Air Lines closed at $30.38 at the end of the last trading period. According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc HRMY was changed from Hold to Buy. Harmony Biosciences earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.13 and a 52-week-low of $31.54. At the end of the last trading period, Harmony Biosciences closed at $47.63.

was changed from Hold to Buy. Harmony Biosciences earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.13 and a 52-week-low of $31.54. At the end of the last trading period, Harmony Biosciences closed at $47.63. Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Avangrid Inc AGR from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Avangrid showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avangrid shows a 52-week-high of $51.71 and a 52-week-low of $37.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.35. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Nasdaq Inc NDAQ from Buy to Underperform. For the second quarter, Nasdaq had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $46.77. Nasdaq closed at $58.55 at the end of the last trading period.

from Buy to Underperform. For the second quarter, Nasdaq had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $46.77. Nasdaq closed at $58.55 at the end of the last trading period. Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Trex Co Inc TREX from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Trex Co had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $136.78 and a 52-week-low of $42.81. Trex Co closed at $49.13 at the end of the last trading period.

from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Trex Co had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $136.78 and a 52-week-low of $42.81. Trex Co closed at $49.13 at the end of the last trading period. Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.52 and a 52-week-low of $70.24. Stanley Black & Decker closed at $77.04 at the end of the last trading period.

from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.52 and a 52-week-low of $70.24. Stanley Black & Decker closed at $77.04 at the end of the last trading period. For JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD , Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JELD-WEN Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.59 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.95.

, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JELD-WEN Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.59 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.95. For Hayward Holdings Inc HAYW , Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hayward Holdings showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hayward Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $26.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.00.

, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hayward Holdings showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hayward Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $26.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.00. Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS from Outperform to Neutral. Fortune Brands Home earned $1.67 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $108.41 and a 52-week-low of $53.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.31.

from Outperform to Neutral. Fortune Brands Home earned $1.67 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $108.41 and a 52-week-low of $53.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.31. Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for The AZEK Co Inc AZEK from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, AZEK Co showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.39. AZEK Co closed at $17.17 at the end of the last trading period.

from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, AZEK Co showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.39. AZEK Co closed at $17.17 at the end of the last trading period. Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Relmada Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Relmada Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $38.68 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.47.

from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Relmada Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Relmada Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $38.68 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.47. According to Barclays, the prior rating for FIGS Inc FIGS was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, FIGS had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of FIGS shows a 52-week-high of $27.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.18.

was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, FIGS had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of FIGS shows a 52-week-high of $27.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.18. Baird downgraded the previous rating for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of $2.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The current stock performance of Beacon Roofing Supply shows a 52-week-high of $65.30 and a 52-week-low of $45.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.84.

from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of $2.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The current stock performance of Beacon Roofing Supply shows a 52-week-high of $65.30 and a 52-week-low of $45.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.84. According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Ardagh Metal Packaging showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ardagh Metal Packaging shows a 52-week-high of $9.80 and a 52-week-low of $4.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.79.

was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Ardagh Metal Packaging showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ardagh Metal Packaging shows a 52-week-high of $9.80 and a 52-week-low of $4.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.79. JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Northrop Grumman Corp NOC from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Northrop Grumman showed an EPS of $6.06, compared to $6.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $515.49 and a 52-week-low of $364.62. At the end of the last trading period, Northrop Grumman closed at $501.44. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Wag Group Co PET . The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Wag Group. Wag Group earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.96. At the end of the last trading period, Wag Group closed at $2.69.

. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Wag Group. Wag Group earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.96. At the end of the last trading period, Wag Group closed at $2.69. With a Neutral rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC . The price target seems to have been set at $11.50 for New Mountain Finance. For the second quarter, New Mountain Finance had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.09 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. New Mountain Finance closed at $11.79 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $11.50 for New Mountain Finance. For the second quarter, New Mountain Finance had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.09 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. New Mountain Finance closed at $11.79 at the end of the last trading period. With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Origin Materials Inc ORGN . The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Origin Mat. In the second quarter, Origin Mat showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.71 and a 52-week-low of $4.65. At the end of the last trading period, Origin Mat closed at $5.24.

. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Origin Mat. In the second quarter, Origin Mat showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.71 and a 52-week-low of $4.65. At the end of the last trading period, Origin Mat closed at $5.24. With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on GreenLight Biosciences Inc GRNA . The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for GreenLight Biosciences. In the second quarter, GreenLight Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GreenLight Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $15.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.09.

. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for GreenLight Biosciences. In the second quarter, GreenLight Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GreenLight Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $15.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.09. With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global PLC LBTYA . The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Liberty Global. For the second quarter, Liberty Global had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $19.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.08 and a 52-week-low of $15.22. Liberty Global closed at $16.18 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Liberty Global. For the second quarter, Liberty Global had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $19.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.08 and a 52-week-low of $15.22. Liberty Global closed at $16.18 at the end of the last trading period. Citigroup initiated coverage on ProKidney Corp PROK with a Buy rating. The price target for ProKidney is set to $16.00. For the second quarter, ProKidney had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.19. At the end of the last trading period, ProKidney closed at $10.25.

with a Buy rating. The price target for ProKidney is set to $16.00. For the second quarter, ProKidney had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.19. At the end of the last trading period, ProKidney closed at $10.25. For Enhabit Inc EHAB , Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. In the second quarter, Enhabit showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.51 and a 52-week-low of $11.65. At the end of the last trading period, Enhabit closed at $12.76.

, Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. In the second quarter, Enhabit showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.51 and a 52-week-low of $11.65. At the end of the last trading period, Enhabit closed at $12.76. With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Inc OWL . The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Blue Owl Cap. In the second quarter, Blue Owl Cap showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.05 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. At the end of the last trading period, Blue Owl Cap closed at $8.56.

. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Blue Owl Cap. In the second quarter, Blue Owl Cap showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.05 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. At the end of the last trading period, Blue Owl Cap closed at $8.56. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE with a Buy rating. The price target for Charge Enterprises is set to $4.50. For the second quarter, Charge Enterprises had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Charge Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $8.46 and a 52-week-low of $1.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.01.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Charge Enterprises is set to $4.50. For the second quarter, Charge Enterprises had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Charge Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $8.46 and a 52-week-low of $1.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.01. With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology Inc MU . The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Micron Technology. Micron Technology earned $1.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $48.45. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $54.86.

. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Micron Technology. Micron Technology earned $1.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $48.45. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $54.86. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies Inc AMPX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amprius Technologies is set to $14.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.01 and a 52-week-low of $5.64. At the end of the last trading period, Amprius Technologies closed at $6.95.

with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amprius Technologies is set to $14.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.01 and a 52-week-low of $5.64. At the end of the last trading period, Amprius Technologies closed at $6.95. Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp APP with an Outperform rating. The price target for AppLovin is set to $26.00. In the second quarter, AppLovin showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AppLovin shows a 52-week-high of $98.14 and a 52-week-low of $16.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.34. See all analyst ratings initiations. <style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.