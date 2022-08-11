Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2022

Upgrades
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Deere & Co DE from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $6.81, compared to $5.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deere shows a 52-week-high of $446.76 and a 52-week-low of $283.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $352.36.
- Barrington Research upgraded the previous rating for Landec Corp LNDC from Market Perform to Outperform. Landec earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.04 and a 52-week-low of $8.70. Landec closed at $11.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Expensify Inc EXFY, Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.55 and a 52-week-low of $13.58. Expensify closed at $23.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Fiserv Inc FISV from In-Line to Outperform. For the second quarter, Fiserv had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.99 and a 52-week-low of $87.03. Fiserv closed at $106.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Boot Barn Holdings Inc BOOT was changed from Neutral to Buy. Boot Barn Holdings earned $1.26 in the first quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boot Barn Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $126.69 and a 52-week-low of $58.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.98.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Cheniere Energy Partners LP CQP was changed from In-Line to Outperform. Cheniere Energy Partners earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.91 and a 52-week-low of $40.20. At the end of the last trading period, Cheniere Energy Partners closed at $46.70.
- According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for AcuityAds Holdings Inc ATY was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, AcuityAds Holdings showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.92 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. At the end of the last trading period, AcuityAds Holdings closed at $3.00.
- For The Walt Disney Co DIS, Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Walt Disney earned $1.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $160.32 and a 52-week-low of $90.23. Walt Disney closed at $112.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc FSLR from Sector Weight to Overweight. First Solar earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.34 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $114.51.
Downgrades
- For Rackspace Technology Inc RXT, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Rackspace Tech earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.40. Rackspace Tech closed at $5.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- For OppFi Inc OPFI, DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, OppFi had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.68 and a 52-week-low of $2.46. At the end of the last trading period, OppFi closed at $3.11.
- Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded the previous rating for Elastic NV ESTC from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Elastic showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.25 and a 52-week-low of $50.74. Elastic closed at $88.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Gates Industrial Corp PLC GTES was changed from Outperform to In-Line. Gates Industrial Corp earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.87 and a 52-week-low of $10.37. At the end of the last trading period, Gates Industrial Corp closed at $12.21.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for PACCAR Inc PCAR from Outperform to In-Line. PACCAR earned $2.07 in the second quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.56 and a 52-week-low of $77.00. PACCAR closed at $93.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Fisker Inc FSR, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Fisker showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. At the end of the last trading period, Fisker closed at $9.98.
- For IsoPlexis Corp ISO, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. IsoPlexis closed at $2.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Unifi Inc UFI, CJS Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Unifi showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.73 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. Unifi closed at $14.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for ChromaDex Corp CDXC was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, ChromaDex had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.03 and a 52-week-low of $1.51. ChromaDex closed at $2.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Centerra Gold Inc CGAU, Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Centerra Gold had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Centerra Gold shows a 52-week-high of $10.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.92.
- For Traeger Inc COOK, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Traeger showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. At the end of the last trading period, Traeger closed at $4.00.
- According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for Hyliion Holdings Corp HYLN was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hyliion Holdings showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.69. At the end of the last trading period, Hyliion Holdings closed at $4.62.
- Benchmark downgraded the previous rating for Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Getty Images Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $8.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.89.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Paysafe Ltd PSFE from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Paysafe showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.37 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $2.22.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for BBQ Holdings Inc BBQ from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, BBQ Hldgs had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.95. At the end of the last trading period, BBQ Hldgs closed at $17.14.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Trinseo PLC TSE from Buy to Hold. Trinseo earned $1.79 in the second quarter, compared to $3.70 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.73 and a 52-week-low of $28.20. Trinseo closed at $31.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc RRGB, Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.64 and a 52-week-low of $6.91. At the end of the last trading period, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers closed at $10.65.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Barings BDC Inc BBDC was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Barings BDC had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.28 and a 52-week-low of $9.18. At the end of the last trading period, Barings BDC closed at $10.34.
- For Marqeta Inc MQ, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Marqeta earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.13 and a 52-week-low of $6.05. Marqeta closed at $11.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc BOLT, SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Bolt Biotherapeutics had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.39. Bolt Biotherapeutics closed at $2.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for BuzzFeed Inc BZFD was changed from Neutral to Underperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.71 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. BuzzFeed closed at $1.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Traeger Inc COOK from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Traeger had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. Traeger closed at $4.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Lowe's Companies Inc LOW was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Lowe's Companies showed an EPS of $3.51, compared to $3.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $260.83 and a 52-week-low of $170.12. Lowe's Companies closed at $201.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Upstart Holdings Inc UPST from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Upstart Hldgs had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current stock performance of Upstart Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $161.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.50.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Life Time Group Holdings Inc LTH was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. The current stock performance of Life Time Group Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $18.55 and a 52-week-low of $10.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.49.
- For Hyperfine Inc HYPR, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. Hyperfine closed at $1.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for IsoPlexis Corp ISO was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. IsoPlexis closed at $2.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Atlas Corp ATCO from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Atlas had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Atlas shows a 52-week-high of $16.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.93.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Rackspace Technology Inc RXT from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Rackspace Tech showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.40. At the end of the last trading period, Rackspace Tech closed at $5.80.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Paysafe Ltd PSFE was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Paysafe had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.37 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $2.22.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Grupo Televisa SAB TV from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Grupo Televisa showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grupo Televisa shows a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.50.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for ironSource Ltd IS was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, ironSource had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of ironSource shows a 52-week-high of $8.07 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.62.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for XP Inc XP was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, XP showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.36 and a 52-week-low of $16.97. XP closed at $20.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Seer Inc SEER, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Seer earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. Seer closed at $13.31 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX with a Buy rating. The price target for Tempur Sealy Intl is set to $34.00. Tempur Sealy Intl earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.97 and a 52-week-low of $20.03. At the end of the last trading period, Tempur Sealy Intl closed at $27.76.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma Inc OYST with a Buy rating. The price target for Oyster Point Pharma is set to $22.00. The current stock performance of Oyster Point Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $18.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.68.
