Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 10:02 AM | 11 min read

 

Upgrades

  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Diebold Nixdorf Inc DBD was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Diebold Nixdorf earned $1.61 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. Diebold Nixdorf closed at $2.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Eversource Energy ES was changed from Neutral to Buy. Eversource Energy earned $1.30 in the first quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eversource Energy shows a 52-week-high of $94.63 and a 52-week-low of $77.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.59.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Lennox International Inc LII from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Lennox International showed an EPS of $2.36, compared to $2.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $354.62 and a 52-week-low of $182.85. At the end of the last trading period, Lennox International closed at $218.15.
  • According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Trane Technologies PLC TT was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Trane Technologies earned $1.12 in the first quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trane Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $207.06 and a 52-week-low of $120.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.77.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for XPO Logistics Inc XPO was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, XPO Logistics had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.96 and a 52-week-low of $45.25. XPO Logistics closed at $48.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for The Vita Coco Co Inc COCO from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Vita Coco showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.61 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. At the end of the last trading period, Vita Coco closed at $9.90.
  • For The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Interpublic Gr of Cos shows a 52-week-high of $39.98 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.89.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Omnicom Group Inc OMC was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Omnicom Group showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.61 and a 52-week-low of $61.31. Omnicom Group closed at $63.84 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Zenvia Inc ZENV was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.84. At the end of the last trading period, Zenvia closed at $2.30.
  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for American Airlines Group Inc AAL was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, American Airlines Group had an EPS of $2.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.35 and a 52-week-low of $11.93. At the end of the last trading period, American Airlines Group closed at $14.10.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Audacy Inc AUD from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Audacy showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Audacy shows a 52-week-high of $4.19 and a 52-week-low of $0.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.98.
  • Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating for PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $67.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.04.
  • For Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Six Flags Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Six Flags Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $47.24 and a 52-week-low of $19.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.46.
  • For Agilent Technologies Inc A, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Agilent Technologies had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.57 and a 52-week-low of $112.52. At the end of the last trading period, Agilent Technologies closed at $123.15.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc CCO from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Clear Channel Outdoor had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Clear Channel Outdoor closed at $1.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Illinois Tool Works Inc ITW, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Illinois Tool Works had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.81 and a 52-week-low of $177.03. At the end of the last trading period, Illinois Tool Works closed at $185.64.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Kennametal Inc KMT was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Kennametal showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.22 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Kennametal closed at $24.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Upstart Holdings Inc UPST, JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Upstart Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. Upstart Hldgs closed at $33.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For iHeartMedia Inc IHRT, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, iHeartMedia showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.62 and a 52-week-low of $7.03. At the end of the last trading period, iHeartMedia closed at $7.36.
  • According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Meridian Bioscience Inc VIVO was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Meridian Bioscience had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Meridian Bioscience shows a 52-week-high of $34.38 and a 52-week-low of $17.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.27.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc HBAN was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Huntington Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntington Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.38.

Initiations

  • With an Overweight rating, Capital One initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent AMH. The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for American Homes 4 Rent. American Homes 4 Rent earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.07 and a 52-week-low of $32.60. At the end of the last trading period, American Homes 4 Rent closed at $35.97.
  • With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy Corp BE. The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Bloom Energy. In the first quarter, Bloom Energy showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bloom Energy shows a 52-week-high of $37.01 and a 52-week-low of $11.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.37.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc CCCS with a Buy rating. The price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions is set to $12.00. CCC Intelligent Solutions earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. At the end of the last trading period, CCC Intelligent Solutions closed at $9.58.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Rocket Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, Rocket Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.66 and a 52-week-low of $7.57. Rocket Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on DPCM Capital Inc XPOA with a Buy rating. The price target for DPCM Capital is set to $14.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.33 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. DPCM Capital closed at $9.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Immuneering Corp IMRX. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Immuneering. Immuneering earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.99 and a 52-week-low of $3.74. At the end of the last trading period, Immuneering closed at $5.65.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on NOW Inc DNOW with a Buy rating. The price target for NOW is set to $13.00. For the first quarter, NOW had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.55 and a 52-week-low of $6.83. NOW closed at $9.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on MRC Global Inc MRC. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for MRC Global. MRC Global earned $0.17 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. MRC Global closed at $9.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Blueprint Medicines. For the first quarter, Blueprint Medicines had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.86 and a 52-week-low of $43.46. At the end of the last trading period, Blueprint Medicines closed at $54.81.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vertex Energy Inc VTNR. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Vertex Energy. For the first quarter, Vertex Energy had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex Energy closed at $11.13.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics Inc APRE with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aprea Therapeutics is set to $3.00. In the first quarter, Aprea Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.89 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Aprea Therapeutics closed at $0.80 at the end of the last trading period.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RatingsUpgradesDowngradesInitiationIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings