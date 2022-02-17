 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Upgrades

HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Equinor had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Equinor shows a 52-week-high of $32.16 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.45.

Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Canadian National Railway had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current stock performance of Canadian National Railway shows a 52-week-high of $136.22 and a 52-week-low of $100.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $126.93.

According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Equinix had an EPS of $6.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $885.26 and a 52-week-low of $586.73. Equinix closed at $673.58 at the end of the last trading period.

For McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, McCormick & Co had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.76 and a 52-week-low of $77.85. At the end of the last trading period, McCormick & Co closed at $98.39.

For Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Check Point Software earned $2.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $132.65 and a 52-week-low of $107.85. Check Point Software closed at $132.55 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Packaging Corp of America earned $2.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.54 and a 52-week-low of $124.78. At the end of the last trading period, Packaging Corp of America closed at $148.49.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) from Underperform to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Upstart Holdings showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $42.51. At the end of the last trading period, Upstart Holdings closed at $148.01.

For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM), Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned $0.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.74 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. At the end of the last trading period, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.63.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) was changed from Underperform to Peer Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.67 and a 52-week-low of $65.56. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Edison closed at $81.08.

For Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ortho Clinical Diagnostic showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ortho Clinical Diagnostic shows a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.32.

Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Yum Brands had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.85 and a 52-week-low of $101.94. Yum Brands closed at $123.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Pegasystems had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Pegasystems shows a 52-week-high of $148.80 and a 52-week-low of $89.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.52.

For Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV), Lake Street downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Brightcove had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.26 and a 52-week-low of $8.96. Brightcove closed at $9.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, NMI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.25 and a 52-week-low of $19.43. NMI Holdings closed at $26.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Allot showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allot shows a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $7.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.08.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Altice USA earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.19 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. At the end of the last trading period, Altice USA closed at $14.40.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Atlas Corp (NYSE:ATCO) from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Atlas had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of Atlas shows a 52-week-high of $16.49 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.06.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) from Neutral to Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.54 and a 52-week-low of $21.45. At the end of the last trading period, Core & Main closed at $23.61.

Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Shopify showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1762.92 and a 52-week-low of $720.00. At the end of the last trading period, Shopify closed at $746.85.

According to Summit Insights Group, the prior rating for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, NVIDIA had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The current stock performance of NVIDIA shows a 52-week-high of $346.47 and a 52-week-low of $115.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $265.11.

For Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.65 and a 52-week-low of $0.51. Marker Therapeutics closed at $0.62 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, 3M showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 3M shows a 52-week-high of $208.95 and a 52-week-low of $154.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.63.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Banco De Chile showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Banco De Chile shows a 52-week-high of $25.12 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.68.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Banco Santander Chile had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of Banco Santander Chile shows a 52-week-high of $26.15 and a 52-week-low of $15.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.14.

For TC Energy Corp (NYSE:TRP), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, TC Energy showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.34 and a 52-week-low of $41.89. At the end of the last trading period, TC Energy closed at $52.49.

For CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. CF Industries Holdings earned $3.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CF Industries Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $77.24 and a 52-week-low of $42.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.42.

Initiations

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) with an Overweight rating. Tata Motors earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tata Motors shows a 52-week-high of $35.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.05.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Revelation Biosciences. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.02. Revelation Biosciences closed at $2.23 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Autoliv is set to $105.00. Autoliv earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.59 and a 52-week-low of $80.83. At the end of the last trading period, Autoliv closed at $103.18.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Navitas Semiconductor. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.19 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Navitas Semiconductor closed at $9.56 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:BNTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Benitec Biopharma is set to $10.00. Benitec Biopharma earned $0.59 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.28. Benitec Biopharma closed at $2.69 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Itau Corpbanca. For the third quarter, Itau Corpbanca had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.23 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. At the end of the last trading period, Itau Corpbanca closed at $3.30.

With a Buy rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Block Inc (NYSE:SQ). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Block. Block earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Block shows a 52-week-high of $289.23 and a 52-week-low of $99.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.00.

With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST). The price target seems to have been set at $92.00 for Monster Beverage. For the third quarter, Monster Beverage had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $80.92. Monster Beverage closed at $83.22 at the end of the last trading period.

Latest Ratings for EQNR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022HSBCUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2022Exane BNP ParibasDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EQNR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
