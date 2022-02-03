Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 3, 2022
Upgrades
- BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Insulet had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $324.81 and a 52-week-low of $193.70. At the end of the last trading period, Insulet closed at $253.19.
- BTIG upgraded the previous rating for DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) from Neutral to Buy. DexCom earned $0.89 in the third quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DexCom shows a 52-week-high of $659.45 and a 52-week-low of $318.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $435.67.
- For Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS), William Blair upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Glaukos had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.35. At the end of the last trading period, Glaukos closed at $52.90.
- For SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $199.33. At the end of the last trading period, SolarEdge Technologies closed at $238.30.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR) was changed from Sell to Neutral. NVR earned $89.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $76.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5982.44 and a 52-week-low of $4330.00. NVR closed at $5493.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.15 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $92.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, PulteGroup had an EPS of $2.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.91 and a 52-week-low of $42.31. PulteGroup closed at $54.40 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. Sprinklr earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. Sprinklr closed at $11.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) was changed from Buy to Hold. Church & Dwight Co earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.84 and a 52-week-low of $77.62. At the end of the last trading period, Church & Dwight Co closed at $103.19.
- For Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. Gap closed at $17.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms showed an EPS of $3.67, compared to $3.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $253.50. Meta Platforms closed at $323.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- For First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.12 and a 52-week-low of $67.71. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $76.37.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Dynatrace earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.13 and a 52-week-low of $41.01. At the end of the last trading period, Dynatrace closed at $46.16.
- For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. PayPal Holdings earned $1.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $129.01. At the end of the last trading period, PayPal Holdings closed at $132.57.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms had an EPS of $3.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.88. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $253.50. Meta Platforms closed at $323.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms had an EPS of $3.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.88. The current stock performance of Meta Platforms shows a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $253.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $323.00.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Exelon showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exelon shows a 52-week-high of $58.21 and a 52-week-low of $38.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.86.
- For LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, LogicBio Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of LogicBio Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $9.32 and a 52-week-low of $0.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.68.
Initiations
- With a Neutral rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Constellation Energy. The current stock performance of Constellation Energy shows a 52-week-high of $56.23 and a 52-week-low of $49.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.01.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.57 and a 52-week-low of $13.03. At the end of the last trading period, Sight Sciences closed at $14.94.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for MEI Pharma. In the first quarter, MEI Pharma showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.77. At the end of the last trading period, MEI Pharma closed at $1.80.
- With a Speculative Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on FGI Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:FGI). The price target seems to have been set at $8.50 for FGI Industries. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. FGI Industries closed at $4.18 at the end of the last trading period.
