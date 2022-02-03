 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 3, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 3, 2022

 

Upgrades

  • BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Insulet had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $324.81 and a 52-week-low of $193.70. At the end of the last trading period, Insulet closed at $253.19.
  • BTIG upgraded the previous rating for DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) from Neutral to Buy. DexCom earned $0.89 in the third quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DexCom shows a 52-week-high of $659.45 and a 52-week-low of $318.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $435.67.
  • For Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS), William Blair upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Glaukos had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.35. At the end of the last trading period, Glaukos closed at $52.90.
  • For SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $199.33. At the end of the last trading period, SolarEdge Technologies closed at $238.30.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR) was changed from Sell to Neutral. NVR earned $89.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $76.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5982.44 and a 52-week-low of $4330.00. NVR closed at $5493.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.15 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $92.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Also check out this: Alphabet And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, PulteGroup had an EPS of $2.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.91 and a 52-week-low of $42.31. PulteGroup closed at $54.40 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. Sprinklr earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. Sprinklr closed at $11.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) was changed from Buy to Hold. Church & Dwight Co earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.84 and a 52-week-low of $77.62. At the end of the last trading period, Church & Dwight Co closed at $103.19.
  • For Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. Gap closed at $17.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms showed an EPS of $3.67, compared to $3.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $253.50. Meta Platforms closed at $323.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.12 and a 52-week-low of $67.71. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $76.37.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Dynatrace earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.13 and a 52-week-low of $41.01. At the end of the last trading period, Dynatrace closed at $46.16.
  • For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. PayPal Holdings earned $1.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $129.01. At the end of the last trading period, PayPal Holdings closed at $132.57.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms had an EPS of $3.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.88. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $253.50. Meta Platforms closed at $323.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms had an EPS of $3.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.88. The current stock performance of Meta Platforms shows a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $253.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $323.00.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Exelon showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exelon shows a 52-week-high of $58.21 and a 52-week-low of $38.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.86.
  • For LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, LogicBio Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of LogicBio Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $9.32 and a 52-week-low of $0.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.68.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Neutral rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Constellation Energy. The current stock performance of Constellation Energy shows a 52-week-high of $56.23 and a 52-week-low of $49.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.01.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.57 and a 52-week-low of $13.03. At the end of the last trading period, Sight Sciences closed at $14.94.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for MEI Pharma. In the first quarter, MEI Pharma showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.77. At the end of the last trading period, MEI Pharma closed at $1.80.
  • With a Speculative Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on FGI Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:FGI). The price target seems to have been set at $8.50 for FGI Industries. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. FGI Industries closed at $4.18 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ALNY + AEM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2022
A Bearish Sign Appears On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Chart
Alnylam' Reveals Detailed 18-Month Data From Vutrisiran Trial In Inherited Disease
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kura Lifts Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trial, Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Sorrento's Omicron Antibody Treatment Effective
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 16-22): Focus On Data Presentations And IPOs In Holiday-Shortened Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INTUMizuhoMaintains650.0
EXCMizuhoMaintains43.0
BBWICredit SuisseMaintains69.0
CXMKeybancDowngrades
EMRCredit SuisseMaintains112.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com