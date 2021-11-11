Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2021

Upgrades

Barrington Research upgraded the previous rating for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Clear Channel Outdoor showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. At the end of the last trading period, Clear Channel Outdoor closed at $3.38.

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Welltower earned $0.80 in the third quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.80 and a 52-week-low of $59.38. Welltower closed at $87.01 at the end of the last trading period.

For Beazer Homes USA Inc (NYSE:BZH), Zelman upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. Beazer Homes USA earned $1.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Beazer Homes USA shows a 52-week-high of $26.12 and a 52-week-low of $12.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.79.

For Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Embraer showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Embraer shows a 52-week-high of $19.40 and a 52-week-low of $5.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.49.

For Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Duolingo earned $0.98 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Duolingo closed at $148.06.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) from Neutral to Outperform. Spire Globall earned $0.24 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.01. Spire Globall closed at $5.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, ADMA Biologics showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ADMA Biologics shows a 52-week-high of $3.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.40.

For Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Kosmos Energy showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.24 and a 52-week-low of $1.14. At the end of the last trading period, Kosmos Energy closed at $3.43.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, GoPro showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GoPro shows a 52-week-high of $13.79 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.67.

For Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Hold. Fresenius Medical Care earned $0.55 in the third quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.86 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. At the end of the last trading period, Fresenius Medical Care closed at $33.78.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Guild Holdings Co (NYSE:GHLD) from Neutral to Overweight. Guild Holdings earned $1.27 in the third quarter, compared to $3.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.55. Guild Holdings closed at $14.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to Barrington Research, the prior rating for CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, CarLotz earned $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.48. At the end of the last trading period, CarLotz closed at $3.73.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus had an EPS of $3.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.45. The current stock performance of Huntington Ingalls Indus shows a 52-week-high of $224.13 and a 52-week-low of $156.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $193.82.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Walt Disney earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Walt Disney shows a 52-week-high of $203.02 and a 52-week-low of $134.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $174.45.

For Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Schrodinger had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $49.06. At the end of the last trading period, Schrodinger closed at $51.16.

Bernstein downgraded the previous rating for IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) from Outperform to Market Perform. IPG Photonics earned $1.40 in the third quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.55 and a 52-week-low of $151.27. At the end of the last trading period, IPG Photonics closed at $166.69.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE:HYLN) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hyliion Holdings earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyliion Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $27.30 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.58.

For TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, TPI Composites showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $81.36 and a 52-week-low of $24.23. At the end of the last trading period, TPI Composites closed at $24.76.

According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $91.55. Beyond Meat closed at $94.48 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (NASDAQ:HYMC) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Hycroft Mining Holding had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.84 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Hycroft Mining Holding closed at $1.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Primoris Services showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.76 and a 52-week-low of $21.81. Primoris Services closed at $26.52 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. Restaurant Brands Intl earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $56.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.68.

Initiations

For Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the third quarter, Eos Energy Enterprises earned $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.95 and a 52-week-low of $10.18. Eos Energy Enterprises closed at $10.91 at the end of the last trading period.

For TMC The Metals Co Inc (NASDAQ:TMC), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. The current stock performance of TMC The Metals shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.25.

For MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, MP Materials’s EPS was $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. MP Materials closed at $38.83 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Merida Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Merida Merger is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Merida Merger shows a 52-week-high of $11.27 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.37.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for ATAI Life Sciences. In the second quarter, ATAI Life Sciences earned $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. At the end of the last trading period, ATAI Life Sciences closed at $14.85.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Bakkt Hldgs is set to $28.00. The current stock performance of Bakkt Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.45.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for MP Materials. Interestingly, in the third quarter, MP Materials’s EPS was $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. MP Materials closed at $38.83 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Silvergate Capital is set to $300.00. For the third quarter, Silvergate Capital had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $230.58 and a 52-week-low of $24.66. Silvergate Capital closed at $188.73 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for NextNav. The current stock performance of NextNav shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.49.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for AEye is set to $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, AEye closed at $6.18.

