Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Regions Financial earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.36 and a 52-week-low of $12.52. At the end of the last trading period, Regions Financial closed at $24.09.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for The Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Simply Good Foods had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.62. Simply Good Foods closed at $37.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) from Underweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Vir Biotechnology had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Vir Biotechnology shows a 52-week-high of $141.01 and a 52-week-low of $25.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.21.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $130.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $161.43.
Downgrades
- For Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Casper Sleep showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.01. At the end of the last trading period, Casper Sleep closed at $4.43.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Mercer International showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mercer International shows a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.34.
- For Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Enbridge showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enbridge shows a 52-week-high of $43.21 and a 52-week-low of $26.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.80.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Isabella Bank Corp (OTC:ISBA) from Overweight to Neutral. The current stock performance of Isabella Bank shows a 52-week-high of $26.74 and a 52-week-low of $15.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.45.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Carnival showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $2.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carnival shows a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.29.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Revance Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The current stock performance of Revance Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $33.83 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.44.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Independent Bank had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.85 and a 52-week-low of $51.92. Independent Bank closed at $84.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was changed from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Whirlpool had an EPS of $6.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.91. The current stock performance of Whirlpool shows a 52-week-high of $257.68 and a 52-week-low of $171.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $213.44.
Initiations
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Olaplex Hldgs is set to $30.00. At the end of the last trading period, Olaplex Hldgs closed at $29.00.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for AEye is set to $15.00.At the end of the last trading period, AEye closed at $4.20.
- TD Securities initiated coverage on BP PLC (NYSE:BP) with a Hold rating. The price target for BP is set to $31.00. In the second quarter, BP showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $1.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BP shows a 52-week-high of $30.29 and a 52-week-low of $14.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.51.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line earned $1.93 in the second quarter, compared to $2.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.48 and a 52-week-low of $14.77. At the end of the last trading period, Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $25.48.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX). The price target seems to have been set at $251.00 for Wix.com. For the second quarter, Wix.com had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Wix.com shows a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $171.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.17.
- With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM). The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for Minim. In the second quarter, Minim showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.52. At the end of the last trading period, Minim closed at $1.65.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Micron Technology is set to $58.00. Micron Technology earned $2.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $49.30. Micron Technology closed at $67.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.21.
- UBS initiated coverage on Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amplitude is set to $78.00. In the second quarter, Amplitude showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the end of the last trading period, Amplitude closed at $67.41.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Shapeways Holdings Inc (NYSE:SHPW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shapeways Hldgs is set to $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, Shapeways Hldgs closed at $8.23.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Olaplex Hldgs. At the end of the last trading period, Olaplex Hldgs closed at $29.00.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:VLN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Valens Semiconductor is set to $12.00. Valens Semiconductor closed at $7.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Warby Parker. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.93.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on LumiraDx Ltd (NASDAQ:LMDX). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for LumiraDx. At the end of the last trading period, LumiraDx closed at $8.56.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) with a Buy rating. The price target for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is set to $12.00. In the first quarter, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies earned $0.14. The current stock performance of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shows a 52-week-high of $33.34 and a 52-week-low of $5.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.19.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on AEterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ:AEZS) with a Buy rating. The price target for AEterna Zentaris is set to $2.00. For the second quarter, AEterna Zentaris had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.29. AEterna Zentaris closed at $0.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biophytis is set to $15.00. NoneThe current stock performance of Biophytis shows a 52-week-high of $18.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.09.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (NYSE:GOL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Gol Intelligent Airlines is set to $8.00. In the second quarter, Gol Intelligent Airlines showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.43 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Gol Intelligent Airlines closed at $6.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Golden Entertainment is set to $60.00. For the second quarter, Golden Entertainment had an EPS of $3.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.80. The current stock performance of Golden Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $54.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.73.
