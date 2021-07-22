fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
July 22, 2021 10:10 am
Upgrades

  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for World Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:WRLD) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, World Acceptance had an EPS of $2.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.18 and a 52-week-low of $63.64. At the end of the last trading period, World Acceptance closed at $181.08.
  • TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, CSX had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current stock performance of CSX shows a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $30.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.57.
  • For Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), Redburn Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The current stock performance of Chevron shows a 52-week-high of $113.11 and a 52-week-low of $65.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.82.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Airbnb's EPS was $1.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $139.25.
  • For Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Vistra showed an EPS of $4.21, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vistra shows a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.32.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Interpublic Gr of Cos shows a 52-week-high of $35.64 and a 52-week-low of $15.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.81.
  • For Northern Oil & Gas Inc (AMEX:NOG), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Northern Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.64 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. At the end of the last trading period, Northern Oil & Gas closed at $16.77.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Texas Capital Bancshares earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Texas Capital Bancshares closed at $62.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, STMicroelectronics showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.02 and a 52-week-low of $26.90. At the end of the last trading period, STMicroelectronics closed at $38.51.

Downgrades

  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) was changed from Buy to Underperform. Envestnet earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.51 and a 52-week-low of $61.00. At the end of the last trading period, Envestnet closed at $75.45.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Williams-Sonoma showed an EPS of $2.93, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $194.69 and a 52-week-low of $81.52. Williams-Sonoma closed at $158.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to HSBC, the prior rating for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was changed from Buy to Hold. Eni earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eni shows a 52-week-high of $26.18 and a 52-week-low of $13.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.92.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was changed from Buy to Underperform. In the second quarter, Travelers Companies showed an EPS of $3.45, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.71 and a 52-week-low of $105.67. Travelers Companies closed at $151.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Atlassian Corporation showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atlassian Corporation shows a 52-week-high of $275.67 and a 52-week-low of $160.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $268.85.
  • HSBC downgraded the previous rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) from Buy to Hold. Chevron earned $0.90 in the first quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.11 and a 52-week-low of $65.16. Chevron closed at $99.82 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Organon. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. At the end of the last trading period, Organon closed at $30.46.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celldex Therapeutics is set to $66.00. In the first quarter, Celldex Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Celldex Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $46.42 and a 52-week-low of $9.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.30.
  • With an Outperform rating, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Asana. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Asana's EPS was $0.21. The current stock performance of Asana shows a 52-week-high of $71.00 and a 52-week-low of $20.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.69.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ:HPK) with a Buy rating. The price target for HighPeak Energy is set to $15.00. In the first quarter, HighPeak Energy earned $0.05. The current stock performance of HighPeak Energy shows a 52-week-high of $21.82 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.11.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UpHealth Inc (NYSE:UPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for UpHealth is set to $12.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.05 and a 52-week-low of $5.51. At the end of the last trading period, UpHealth closed at $6.28.
  • China Renaissance initiated coverage on Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ:MF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Missfresh is set to $17.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.13. At the end of the last trading period, Missfresh closed at $7.99.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for R1 RCM. R1 RCM earned $2.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.28 and a 52-week-low of $13.05. At the end of the last trading period, R1 RCM closed at $20.45.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunlight Financial is set to $15.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.97 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. Sunlight Financial closed at $8.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for HyreCar. In the first quarter, HyreCar showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.21 and a 52-week-low of $2.92. HyreCar closed at $17.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Academy Sports is set to $40.00. For the first quarter, Academy Sports had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.75 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. Academy Sports closed at $38.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Foot Locker is set to $70.00. For the first quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Foot Locker shows a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.68.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aviat Networks is set to $50.00. For the third quarter, Aviat Networks had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.13 and a 52-week-low of $18.50. At the end of the last trading period, Aviat Networks closed at $31.26.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Carrier Global is set to $55.00. In the first quarter, Carrier Global showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.59 and a 52-week-low of $25.60. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $50.45.

