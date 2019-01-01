QQQ
Range
8.94 - 8.94
Vol / Avg.
1K/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.6 - 25.2
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.94
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
181M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 5:44AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Shop Apotheke Europe NV operates an online pharmacy store. Its product portfolio is focused on non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company's operating segment includes DACH and International. It generates maximum revenue from the DACH segment. Geographically, it has a presence in Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, and Italy.

Shop Apotheke Europe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCPK: SAEYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shop Apotheke Europe's (SAEYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shop Apotheke Europe.

Q

What is the target price for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCPK: SAEYY) was reported by Jefferies on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SAEYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY)?

A

The stock price for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCPK: SAEYY) is $8.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shop Apotheke Europe.

Q

When is Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCPK:SAEYY) reporting earnings?

A

Shop Apotheke Europe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shop Apotheke Europe.

Q

What sector and industry does Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY) operate in?

A

Shop Apotheke Europe is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.