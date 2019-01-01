Kardex Holding AG is engaged in providing automated storage solutions and materials handling systems. It operates in two divisions namely Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar division is active in the development, production, and maintenance of dynamic storage and retrieval systems, and the Kardex Mlog division develops and manufactures integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. It operates in various geographical regions which include Europe, the Americas, Asia/Pacific Middle East and Africa. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the Kardex Remstar segment.