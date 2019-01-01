QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
4.37/1.50%
52 Wk
198 - 337.5
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
64.47
Open
-
P/E
45.68
Shares
7.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 7:44AM
Kardex Holding AG is engaged in providing automated storage solutions and materials handling systems. It operates in two divisions namely Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar division is active in the development, production, and maintenance of dynamic storage and retrieval systems, and the Kardex Mlog division develops and manufactures integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. It operates in various geographical regions which include Europe, the Americas, Asia/Pacific Middle East and Africa. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the Kardex Remstar segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kardex Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kardex Holding (KRDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kardex Holding (OTCPK: KRDXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kardex Holding's (KRDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kardex Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Kardex Holding (KRDXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kardex Holding (OTCPK: KRDXF) was reported by Jefferies on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KRDXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kardex Holding (KRDXF)?

A

The stock price for Kardex Holding (OTCPK: KRDXF) is $291.36 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:51:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kardex Holding (KRDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kardex Holding.

Q

When is Kardex Holding (OTCPK:KRDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Kardex Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kardex Holding (KRDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kardex Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Kardex Holding (KRDXF) operate in?

A

Kardex Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.