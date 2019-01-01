|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kardex Holding (OTCPK: KRDXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kardex Holding.
The latest price target for Kardex Holding (OTCPK: KRDXF) was reported by Jefferies on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KRDXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kardex Holding (OTCPK: KRDXF) is $291.36 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:51:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kardex Holding.
Kardex Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kardex Holding.
Kardex Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.