Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 7:45AM
Interroll Holding Ltd is a provider of products for internal logistics in Switzerland. Its product portfolio is made up of rollers, drives, conveyors and carton flow. These products are utilized by e-courier, parcel, express and postal services, airports, food processing as well as distribution centers such as Amazon, FedEx, Walmart, and Yamaha. Most of the company's revenue is derived from the Europe and the rest from Americas and Asia- Pacific.

Interroll Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interroll Holding (IRRHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interroll Holding (OTCPK: IRRHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Interroll Holding's (IRRHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interroll Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Interroll Holding (IRRHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Interroll Holding (OTCPK: IRRHF) was reported by Jefferies on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IRRHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Interroll Holding (IRRHF)?

A

The stock price for Interroll Holding (OTCPK: IRRHF) is $4308.278 last updated Thu Jul 15 2021 16:30:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interroll Holding (IRRHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interroll Holding.

Q

When is Interroll Holding (OTCPK:IRRHF) reporting earnings?

A

Interroll Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interroll Holding (IRRHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interroll Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Interroll Holding (IRRHF) operate in?

A

Interroll Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.