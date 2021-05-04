Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 4, 2021
Upgrades
- For Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Genuine Parts showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.46 and a 52-week-low of $67.12. Genuine Parts closed at $127.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA), Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fox shows a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $23.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.61.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SFT) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Shift Technologies earned $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.40. At the end of the last trading period, Shift Technologies closed at $8.60.
- Needham upgraded the previous rating for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) from Hold to Buy. Cirrus Logic earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cirrus Logic shows a 52-week-high of $103.25 and a 52-week-low of $55.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.00.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Quest Diagnostics showed an EPS of $3.76, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.75 and a 52-week-low of $103.26. At the end of the last trading period, Quest Diagnostics closed at $132.69.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Cogent Comms Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $53.20. Cogent Comms Hldgs closed at $76.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- BFor Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Nutanix showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nutanix shows a 52-week-high of $35.58 and a 52-week-low of $17.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.54.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Boeing showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.57 and a 52-week-low of $113.89. At the end of the last trading period, Boeing closed at $235.28.
- Baird upgraded the previous rating for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, ON Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.48. ON Semiconductor closed at $37.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Needham upgraded the previous rating for Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Ceragon Networks showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. At the end of the last trading period, Ceragon Networks closed at $3.33.
- According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, W.W. Grainger had an EPS of $4.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.24. The current stock performance of W.W. Grainger shows a 52-week-high of $452.82 and a 52-week-low of $263.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $443.97.
- For Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Advance Auto Parts had an EPS of $1.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. The current stock performance of Advance Auto Parts shows a 52-week-high of $203.62 and a 52-week-low of $115.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $202.28.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $3.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $435.67 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Domino's Pizza closed at $433.01 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.30 and a 52-week-low of $8.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus closed at $10.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Commercial Metals earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. Commercial Metals closed at $30.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Crown Castle Intl earned $1.71 in the first quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $189.59 and a 52-week-low of $146.15. At the end of the last trading period, Crown Castle Intl closed at $187.83.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Kroger showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kroger shows a 52-week-high of $42.99 and a 52-week-low of $30.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.37.
- For Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Albertsons Companies earned $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.89 and a 52-week-low of $12.91. At the end of the last trading period, Albertsons Companies closed at $18.85.
- According to William Blair, the prior rating for Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ:LHDX) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.94. Lucira Health closed at $5.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Bank of America had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.13 and a 52-week-low of $20.10. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of America closed at $40.53.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) from Neutral to Underweight. Ashland Global Holdings earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.20 and a 52-week-low of $55.41. At the end of the last trading period, Ashland Global Holdings closed at $86.70.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. Dollar General earned $2.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dollar General shows a 52-week-high of $225.25 and a 52-week-low of $172.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $216.41.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Roblox. The current stock performance of Roblox shows a 52-week-high of $83.41 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.04.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium Ltd (NASDAQ:PLL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Piedmont Lithium is set to $86.00. In the third quarter, Piedmont Lithium earned $0.92. The current stock performance of Piedmont Lithium shows a 52-week-high of $88.97 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.32.
- With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTI). The price target seems to have been set at $12.50 for Pluristem Therapeutics. Pluristem Therapeutics earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.15 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Pluristem Therapeutics closed at $4.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ:DADA). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Dada Nexus. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Dada Nexus's EPS was $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.27 and a 52-week-low of $14.60. At the end of the last trading period, Dada Nexus closed at $24.03.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Reneo Pharmaceuticals. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.63. Reneo Pharmaceuticals closed at $14.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for VectivBio Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.86. At the end of the last trading period, VectivBio Holding closed at $15.21.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Infrastructure and Energy is set to $17.00. In the fourth quarter, Infrastructure and Energy showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Infrastructure and Energy shows a 52-week-high of $24.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.51.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metromile Inc (NASDAQ:MILE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Metromile is set to $13.00. Metromile earned $1.56 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.39 and a 52-week-low of $7.14. At the end of the last trading period, Metromile closed at $8.96.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Intellia Therapeutics. For the fourth quarter, Intellia Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.32. Intellia Therapeutics closed at $73.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sangamo Therapeutics is set to $22.00. Sangamo Therapeutics earned No EPS Value in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.43 and a 52-week-low of $7.65. Sangamo Therapeutics closed at $11.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Contango Oil & Gas Co (AMEX:MCF) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Contango Oil & Gas is set to $5.00. In the fourth quarter, Contango Oil & Gas showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Contango Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $5.56 and a 52-week-low of $1.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.84.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Beam Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Beam Therapeutics earned $1.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. At the end of the last trading period, Beam Therapeutics closed at $75.19.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Editas Medicine. In the fourth quarter, Editas Medicine showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Editas Medicine shows a 52-week-high of $99.95 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.59.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ:TRIN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Trinity Capital is set to $15.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Trinity Capital's EPS was $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. Trinity Capital closed at $14.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) with a Market Outperform rating. For the first quarter, MicroStrategy had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1315.00 and a 52-week-low of $109.64. MicroStrategy closed at $635.62 at the end of the last trading period.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings