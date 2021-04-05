 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO), Tudor Pickering upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Valero Energy earned $1.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Valero Energy shows a 52-week-high of $84.39 and a 52-week-low of $35.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.25.
  • TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.10.
  • According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Acuity Brands had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.23 and a 52-week-low of $70.55. At the end of the last trading period, Acuity Brands closed at $168.88.
  • For Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO), William Blair upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Gogo had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.33. Gogo closed at $9.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), B. Riley FBR upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, AMC Entertainment had an EPS of $3.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. At the end of the last trading period, AMC Entertainment closed at $9.37.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) from Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Invitae showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Invitae shows a 52-week-high of $61.59 and a 52-week-low of $10.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.16.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of JetBlue Airways shows a 52-week-high of $21.73 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.37.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Caesars Entertainment showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Caesars Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $106.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.94.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Edwards Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $235.28 and a 52-week-low of $66.23. At the end of the last trading period, Edwards Lifesciences closed at $83.87.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Lamb Weston Hldgs had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.41 and a 52-week-low of $48.12. At the end of the last trading period, Lamb Weston Hldgs closed at $78.11.
  • For Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $116.00. Spotify Technology closed at $273.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Bandwidth earned $0.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bandwidth shows a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $61.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $126.74.
  • For MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, MGM Resorts Intl showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.04 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. MGM Resorts Intl closed at $39.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Leidos Holdings earned $1.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Leidos Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $113.75 and a 52-week-low of $79.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.44.
  • For Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Buy to Conviction Buy. Charles Schwab earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.21 and a 52-week-low of $31.59. At the end of the last trading period, Charles Schwab closed at $66.47.
  • For Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. Acuity Brands earned $2.12 in the second quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.23 and a 52-week-low of $70.55. At the end of the last trading period, Acuity Brands closed at $168.88.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Triumph Bancorp earned $1.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.65 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. At the end of the last trading period, Triumph Bancorp closed at $81.66.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Tesla earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $900.40 and a 52-week-low of $89.28. At the end of the last trading period, Tesla closed at $661.75.

Downgrades

  • For Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Science Applications Intl showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $103.95 and a 52-week-low of $68.76. Science Applications Intl closed at $82.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was changed from Buy to Hold. A.O. Smith earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of A.O. Smith shows a 52-week-high of $70.13 and a 52-week-low of $35.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.90.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) from Buy to Neutral. Parsons Corp earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.37 and a 52-week-low of $29.16. Parsons Corp closed at $40.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Athene Holding had an EPS of $2.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.97. The current stock performance of Athene Holding shows a 52-week-high of $55.39 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.16.
  • According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Fly Leasing had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.02 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. At the end of the last trading period, Fly Leasing closed at $16.87.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $2.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $169.49 and a 52-week-low of $62.54. Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $164.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, BeyondSpring had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.83. BeyondSpring closed at $10.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for The Chefs' Warehouse. The Chefs' Warehouse earned $0.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.48 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. At the end of the last trading period, The Chefs' Warehouse closed at $31.26.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FedNat Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for FedNat Holding is set to $7.00. In the fourth quarter, FedNat Holding showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.42. At the end of the last trading period, FedNat Holding closed at $4.67.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Ford Motor. Ford Motor earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ford Motor shows a 52-week-high of $13.62 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.16.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for General Motors is set to $67.00. For the fourth quarter, General Motors had an EPS of $2.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.24 and a 52-week-low of $17.79. General Motors closed at $57.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Roblox is set to $80.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.10 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $67.31.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Coupang is set to $46.00. The current stock performance of Coupang shows a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.29.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Roblox. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.10 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Roblox closed at $67.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:OCUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ocuphire Pharma is set to $25.00. The current stock performance of Ocuphire Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $13.81 and a 52-week-low of $5.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.38.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (NASDAQ:MREO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mereo BioPharma Group is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.71 and a 52-week-low of $0.95. At the end of the last trading period, Mereo BioPharma Group closed at $3.38.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Coupang. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.41. At the end of the last trading period, Coupang closed at $47.29.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Mohawk Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MWK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mohawk Gr Hldgs is set to $45.00. Mohawk Gr Hldgs earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mohawk Gr Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $48.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.82.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Roblox is set to $78.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.10 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $67.31.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pliant Therapeutics is set to $52.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Pliant Therapeutics's EPS was $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.92 and a 52-week-low of $19.43. At the end of the last trading period, Pliant Therapeutics closed at $35.90.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. Arrival closed at $16.24 at the end of the last trading period.

