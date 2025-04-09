April 9, 2025 2:16 PM 2 min read

BofA Flags Rising Risks For Gaming And Lodging Firms As Valuations Tumble

by Shivani Kumaresan Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

BofA Securities analyzes the extent of tariffs and the macroeconomic situation’s effect on the earnings of gaming and lodging companies.

Since BofA’s previous report on April 1, stocks in the lodging and gaming sector have dropped 11% % -25 %, underperforming the S&P 500's 16% decline.

Rising tariffs have significantly increased recession risks, with the sector now pricing in an 85% % -100 % chance of a downturn.

Investor concerns have escalated from market correction to a potential full-scale recession. A tariff-driven slowdown could cut sector revenues by 2%–4% and EBITDA by 3%–8%.

Recessions differ in nature, but the past three saw average peak-to-trough GDP drops of 5.1% and 10% in RevPAR.

According to the analyst, sub-sector sensitivity varies, with regional gaming and skiing less affected, while hotels and timeshares are more exposed.

Also Read: Tariffs, Recession Fears Could Derail Wayfair, RH And Etsy, Says Analyst

Earnings risk is highest for gaming operators and lodging REITs due to their high operating leverage. COVID and GFC downturns lasted about 67 days; current declines are 55 days in, said the analyst.

A 1% GDP decline could reduce hotel RevPAR by 2%–4%, broader sector revenue by 2%–4%, and EBITDA by 3%–8%.

Tariffs are projected to impact GDP by 1%–1.5%, amplifying pressure on hospitality earnings.

Early data from Apple Hospitality REIT Inc APLE signals underperformance, with potential RevPAR guidance cuts of 2% to 3% and flat growth for the U.S. in 2025.

Domestic gaming stocks are currently trading at notably low valuations, with 2025 EBITDA multiples at 6.5x and free cash flow yields at 15%, while operating companies are at 6.3x and 20%, respectively, said the analyst.

These figures sit one standard deviation below long-term averages, hitting levels last seen in 2022 and even lower than in 2016 and 2018.

Lodging C-Corps are also below historical norms, except for Hilton Hotels Corporation HLT, which still trades at a premium.

Lodging REITs have dropped to valuation lows only previously observed during the COVID-19 and Global Financial crises.

Meanwhile, timeshare valuations are also depressed, and Vail Resorts Inc MTN is now trading at its lowest multiple since 2011.

Read Next: Why Is EV Maker Mullen Automotive Stock Tanking Today?

Photo: Shutterstock

APLE Logo
APLEApple Hospitality REIT Inc
$11.7510.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.71
Growth
90.24
Quality
-
Value
78.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BYD Logo
BYDBoyd Gaming Corp
$67.1810.5%
CHDN Logo
CHDNChurchill Downs Inc
$105.347.49%
CHH Logo
CHHChoice Hotels International Inc
$127.338.37%
CZR Logo
CZRCaesars Entertainment Inc
$26.2511.7%
DRH Logo
DRHDiamondrock Hospitality Co
$6.958.59%
H Logo
HHyatt Hotels Corp
$115.4910.8%
HLT Logo
HLTHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
$212.795.72%
HST Logo
HSTHost Hotels & Resorts Inc
$14.0110.3%
INN Logo
INNSummit Hotel Properties Inc
$4.048.02%
LVS Logo
LVSLas Vegas Sands Corp
$33.097.79%
MAR Logo
MARMarriott International Inc
$228.918.42%
MGM Logo
MGMMGM Resorts International
$28.7111.3%
PEB Logo
PEBPebblebrook Hotel Trust
$8.8414.7%
PENN Logo
PENNPENN Entertainment Inc
$15.4812.6%
PK Logo
PKPark Hotels & Resorts Inc
$9.638.76%
RHP Logo
RHPRyman Hospitality Properties Inc
$85.378.27%
RLJ Logo
RLJRLJ Lodging Trust
$7.1212.1%
RRR Logo
RRRRed Rock Resorts Inc
$41.9311.5%
SHO Logo
SHOSunstone Hotel Investors Inc
$8.196.09%
WH Logo
WHWyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
$86.3310.0%
WYNN Logo
WYNNWynn Resorts Ltd
$74.2712.4%
Got Questions? Ask
Which gaming stocks may rebound after tariff fears?
How might lodging REITs recover from low valuations?
What are the implications for Apple Hospitality REIT?
Are there strategic buys in the gaming sector now?
How could Hilton Hotels navigate current market pressures?
What opportunities exist in regional gaming amid downturn?
Will Vail Resorts see a turnaround in valuation?
Which hospitality stocks have the best growth potential?
How will tariffs reshape the lodging industry?
What does the future hold for timeshare companies in this environment?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorNewsAnalyst RatingsGeneralAI GeneratedBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved