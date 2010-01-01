Shivani Kumaresan

Shivani Kumaresan

Benzinga Staff Writer

Taylor Swift&#39;s Concert Film &amp; Beyoncé&#39;s Documentary: How They&#39;re Setting Cinemark Up for A Breakout Q4, Says Analyst
Taylor Swift's Concert Film & Beyoncé's Documentary: How They're Setting Cinemark Up for A Breakout Q4, Says Analyst
Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) and 
Levi Strauss Cautious Of Uncertain Macro Climate And Choppy Consumer Behavior, Says Analyst
Levi Strauss Cautious Of Uncertain Macro Climate And Choppy Consumer Behavior, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an 
Shaking Things Up: Diageo Unit Guinness Nigeria Puts A Pause On Johnnie Walker Imports Amid Currency Woes
Shaking Things Up: Diageo Unit Guinness Nigeria Puts A Pause On Johnnie Walker Imports Amid Currency Woes
In an effort to counteract the repercussions of a fluctuating currency, Guinness Nigeria Plc, part of drinks company Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO), announced plans to curtail 
EU Investigation Into Chinese EV Subsidies May Backfire, BMW CFO Warns: Report
EU Investigation Into Chinese EV Subsidies May Backfire, BMW CFO Warns: Report
Luxury vehicle maker BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) (OTC: BMWYY) CFO has expressed concern over the European Union's probe into subsidies for EVs manufactured in China and exported to Europe, stressing that such scrutiny may instigate more issues than it solves.
Disney Eyes Potential Sale of Indian Streaming Business: Report
Disney Eyes Potential Sale of Indian Streaming Business: Report
The multinational entertainment behemoth, Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), is reportedly holding preliminary talks with potential buyers for its India streaming and television business.
Architectural Services Company Apogee Boosts Shares Buyback Program By 2M Shares, Declares Dividend
Architectural Services Company Apogee Boosts Shares Buyback Program By 2M Shares, Declares Dividend
Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) said its Board of Directors has increased the company's existing share 
Casino Giant MGM Resorts Expects $100M Blow From Recent Cybersecurity Breach
Casino Giant MGM Resorts Expects $100M Blow From Recent Cybersecurity Breach
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday that the recent cybersecurity breach affecting its operations could have a negative impact on its third quarter 2023 results, predominantly in its Las Vegas operations, and a 
Renault, Volvo And Shipping Company CMA CGM Join Hands For New Line Of Electric Vans
Renault, Volvo And Shipping Company CMA CGM Join Hands For New Line Of Electric Vans
Renault SA (OTC: RNSDF) (OTC: RNLSY), Volvo (OTC: VLVLY), and the French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM 
Parker-Hannifin Has Upside Potential - BofA Analyst Highlights PMI Trends And Meggitt Accretion&#39;s Role
Parker-Hannifin Has Upside Potential - BofA Analyst Highlights PMI Trends And Meggitt Accretion's Role
BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin upgraded the shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Neutral to Buy and 
Costco Exceeds Expectations With 4.5% September Sales Growth: Analyst Raises Price Target To $600
Costco Exceeds Expectations With 4.5% September Sales Growth: Analyst Raises Price Target To $600
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an
ON Holdings Has The Potential To Become The Lululemon Of Footwear, Says analyst
ON Holdings Has The Potential To Become The Lululemon Of Footwear, Says analyst
Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic reiterated an 
GM&#39;s Electric Charge - Cadillac Returns To European Market: Report
GM's Electric Charge - Cadillac Returns To European Market: Report
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has reportedly revealed plans to reintroduce itself to the European market, commencing with the release of its all-electric Cadillac vehicles in Switzerland.
Chevron Australia LNG Plant Workers Look To Resume Strikes As Talks Stall: Report
Chevron Australia LNG Plant Workers Look To Resume Strikes As Talks Stall: Report
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is reportedly under scrutiny from labor unions representing its workers at two Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) sites
Ford&#39;s German Plant Faces Renewed Uncertainty As Investor Talks Stall: Report
Ford's German Plant Faces Renewed Uncertainty As Investor Talks Stall: Report
Automaker Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has announced that negotiations with an interested party for its Saarlouis plant in Germany have reached a standstill. This abrupt conclusion reignites concerns among the workforce regarding the longevity of their roles and the facility's destiny.
Footwear Company Caleres Issues 2026 Financial Targets Ahead Of Investor Day Event
Footwear Company Caleres Issues 2026 Financial Targets Ahead Of Investor Day Event
Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) put forward its three-year strategic and financial plan in conjunction with its Oct. 5 Investor Day.
Why Parking Company SP Plus&#39; Shares Are Skyrocketing Today?
Why Parking Company SP Plus' Shares Are Skyrocketing Today?
SP Plus Corporation NASDAQ: SP) shares are trading higher Thursday morning as it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Metropolis Technologies, Inc. 
Why Frozen Potato Products Supplier Lamb Weston&#39;s Shares Are Jumping Today?
Why Frozen Potato Products Supplier Lamb Weston's Shares Are Jumping Today?
Frozen potato products supplier Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) reported
Beverage Alcohol Company Constellation Brands&#39; Q2: Earnings Beat, 8.7% Beer Shipments Growth &amp; More
Beverage Alcohol Company Constellation Brands' Q2: Earnings Beat, 8.7% Beer Shipments Growth & More
Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ), an international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits, reported 
Rocket Lab Inaugrates Engine Development Center In California To Aid Rocket Engine Production
Rocket Lab Inaugrates Engine Development Center In California To Aid Rocket Engine Production
Space systems and launch services company Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) has 
GM, Ford Supplier Autoliv Advances Indirect Headcount Reductions
GM, Ford Supplier Autoliv Advances Indirect Headcount Reductions
Automotive safety systems provider Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) said it plans to reduce an additional 300 indirect employees as part of the 

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved