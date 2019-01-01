ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Baosheng Media Group Hldg
(NASDAQ:BAOS)
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited - Ordinary shares recently split on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 with a ratio of 1:3.2
1.13
-0.02[-1.74%]
At close: May 25
1.02
-0.1100[-9.73%]
PreMarket: 7:11AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 5.87
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.8M / 9.1M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap10.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float3.8M

Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS), News

Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ: BAOS)