12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Kore Group Holdings KORE stock increased by 14.9% to $2.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Zedge ZDGE stock rose 10.89% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Gaxos.AI GXAI shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Asset Entities ASST shares rose 8.36% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Shenandoah SHEN stock rose 7.47% to $13.8. The company's market cap stands at $753.5 million.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares rose 7.27% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.
Losers
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares decreased by 26.1% to $5.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Brera Holdings BREA stock decreased by 20.0% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock fell 16.72% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
- Treasure Global TGL stock fell 8.18% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock decreased by 6.67% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock fell 6.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
