12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Treasure Global TGL stock rose 80.5% to $1.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Global Mofy AI GMM shares increased by 32.28% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock rose 25.88% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Haoxi Health Technology HAO stock moved upwards by 17.59% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Token Cat TC shares rose 16.08% to $19.7. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.

Super League Enterprise SLE stock rose 12.84% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Losers

Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares decreased by 11.7% to $1.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 10.86% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

QMMM Holdings QMMM shares declined by 9.59% to $99.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.

EPWK Holdings EPWK stock declined by 8.64% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL shares fell 6.17% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

TEN Holdings XHLD stock fell 5.92% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

