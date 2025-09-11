September 11, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Treasure Global TGL stock rose 80.5% to $1.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Global Mofy AI GMM shares increased by 32.28% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.
  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock rose 25.88% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Haoxi Health Technology HAO stock moved upwards by 17.59% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Token Cat TC shares rose 16.08% to $19.7. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • Super League Enterprise SLE stock rose 12.84% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Losers

  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares decreased by 11.7% to $1.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 10.86% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM shares declined by 9.59% to $99.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • EPWK Holdings EPWK stock declined by 8.64% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL shares fell 6.17% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • TEN Holdings XHLD stock fell 5.92% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

