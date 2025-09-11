12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Treasure Global TGL stock rose 80.5% to $1.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Global Mofy AI GMM shares increased by 32.28% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock rose 25.88% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO stock moved upwards by 17.59% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Token Cat TC shares rose 16.08% to $19.7. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE stock rose 12.84% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
Losers
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares decreased by 11.7% to $1.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 10.86% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM shares declined by 9.59% to $99.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- EPWK Holdings EPWK stock declined by 8.64% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL shares fell 6.17% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- TEN Holdings XHLD stock fell 5.92% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
