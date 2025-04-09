12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NextPlat NXPL shares moved upwards by 39.5% to $1.02 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- Cumulus Media CMLS shares rose 18.49% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE shares moved upwards by 11.41% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Trump Media & Tech Gr DJT shares rose 6.76% to $21.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock rose 6.13% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Star Fashion Culture STFS stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
Losers
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock fell 25.2% to $3.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG stock decreased by 19.22% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Tripadvisor TRIP shares declined by 8.81% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock decreased by 8.32% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares decreased by 5.45% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Starbox Group Holdings STBX stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
