12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • K Wave Media KWM shares increased by 27.9% to $7.05 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.8 million.
  • TNL Mediagene TNMG stock increased by 26.06% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • MediaCo Holding MDIA shares moved upwards by 25.25% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
  • Gray Media GTN shares rose 21.13% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.1 million.
  • E W Scripps SSP stock moved upwards by 13.59% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million.
  • 9F JFU stock increased by 13.4% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Losers

  • LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares decreased by 12.3% to $18.99 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • NIP Group NIPG shares fell 10.41% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
  • CuriosityStream CURI shares fell 9.97% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.9 million.
  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares decreased by 9.34% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Brera Holdings BREA shares declined by 8.81% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock declined by 7.73% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

