12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:EPWK) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $0.07 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) shares increased by 6.34% to $206.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:LUMN) shares rose 6.09% to $10.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares rose 5.02% to $5.64. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SLMT) shares increased by 4.47% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million. Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock increased by 4.24% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:NXPL) stock declined by 7.9% to $0.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock fell 6.48% to $93.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:FTRK) stock decreased by 5.96% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) stock declined by 4.94% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CPOP) stock fell 4.67% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 million. GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) stock fell 3.77% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.6 million.

