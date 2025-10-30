October 30, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ:EPWK) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $0.07 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) shares increased by 6.34% to $206.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares rose 6.09% to $10.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares rose 5.02% to $5.64. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
  • Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) shares increased by 4.47% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock increased by 4.24% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Losers

  • NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock declined by 7.9% to $0.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock fell 6.48% to $93.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) stock decreased by 5.96% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) stock declined by 4.94% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock fell 4.67% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 million.
  • GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) stock fell 3.77% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

