12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- GIBO Holdings GIBO shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $0.67 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $681.8 million.
- TEN Holdings XHLD stock rose 6.96% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares moved upwards by 6.13% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock rose 4.4% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- DHI Group DHX shares rose 4.08% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
- Ziff Davis ZD shares increased by 4.04% to $32.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- E W Scripps SSP shares declined by 7.2% to $2.85 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $273.1 million.
- BloomZ BLMZ stock decreased by 6.43% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Brag House Holdings TBH stock declined by 5.62% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Grupo Televisa TV stock declined by 4.65% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock decreased by 3.68% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares decreased by 3.61% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
BAOSBaosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd
$2.70-%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.08
Growth
0.22
Quality
Not Available
Value
60.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BBGIBeasley Broadcast Group Inc
$4.19-10.1%
BLMZBloomZ Inc
$0.16344.28%
DHXDHI Group Inc
$2.809.37%
GIBOGIBO Holdings Ltd
$0.6949-26.1%
MITQMoving iMage Technologies Inc
$0.6706-21.1%
SSPThe E W Scripps Co
$2.85-8.65%
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$0.7704-3.70%
TBLATaboola.com Ltd
$3.797.67%
TVGrupo Televisa SAB
$2.22-2.63%
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$0.47188.29%
ZDZiff Davis Inc
$32.894.63%
