June 23, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • GIBO Holdings GIBO shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $0.67 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $681.8 million.
  • TEN Holdings XHLD stock rose 6.96% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares moved upwards by 6.13% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Taboola.com TBLA stock rose 4.4% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • DHI Group DHX shares rose 4.08% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
  • Ziff Davis ZD shares increased by 4.04% to $32.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • E W Scripps SSP shares declined by 7.2% to $2.85 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $273.1 million.
  • BloomZ BLMZ stock decreased by 6.43% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Brag House Holdings TBH stock declined by 5.62% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Grupo Televisa TV stock declined by 4.65% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock decreased by 3.68% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares decreased by 3.61% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

