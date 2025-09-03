12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Intelligent Group INTJ stock increased by 18.8% to $0.68 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

CTRL Group MCTR shares increased by 16.66% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Amber International AMBR stock moved upwards by 12.28% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $327.8 million.

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock rose 11.57% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares increased by 10.98% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

DHI Group DHX shares moved upwards by 10.28% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.3 million.

Losers

Skillz SKLZ stock fell 13.9% to $7.5 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.1 million.

Fangdd Network Group DUO shares decreased by 12.27% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Cardlytics CDLX shares fell 11.76% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million.

Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares fell 10.08% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.

Darkiris DKI stock fell 9.81% to $6.62. The company's market cap stands at $130.1 million.

Kore Group Holdings KORE stock declined by 9.8% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.

