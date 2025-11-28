12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:KWM) shares increased by 49.3% to $0.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million. Mega Matrix (AMEX:MPU) shares increased by 11.99% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:DRCT) shares decreased by 11.4% to $0.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 9.52% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CPOP) stock fell 5.25% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million. Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) stock decreased by 3.0% to $21.69. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.