November 28, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) shares increased by 49.3% to $0.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  • Mega Matrix (AMEX:MPU) shares increased by 11.99% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
  • System1 (NYSE:SST) stock increased by 5.99% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) stock rose 5.75% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) stock rose 4.82% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) shares rose 4.41% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Losers

  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares decreased by 11.4% to $0.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 9.52% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares declined by 9.02% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) shares fell 5.39% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock fell 5.25% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) stock decreased by 3.0% to $21.69. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

