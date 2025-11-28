12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) shares increased by 49.3% to $0.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- Mega Matrix (AMEX:MPU) shares increased by 11.99% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
- System1 (NYSE:SST) stock increased by 5.99% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) stock rose 5.75% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) stock rose 4.82% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) shares rose 4.41% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
Losers
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares decreased by 11.4% to $0.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 9.52% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares declined by 9.02% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) shares fell 5.39% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock fell 5.25% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
- Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) stock decreased by 3.0% to $21.69. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
