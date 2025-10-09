12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:VSME) stock increased by 21.6% to $1.58 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million. LZ Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock moved upwards by 6.91% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.0 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:GIBO) shares declined by 7.4% to $2.62 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares fell 5.35% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

(NASDAQ:STFS) shares fell 3.56% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) stock fell 2.7% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

