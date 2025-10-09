October 9, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock increased by 21.6% to $1.58 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million.
  • LZ Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock moved upwards by 6.91% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.0 million.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
  • BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) stock increased by 3.61% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.
  • Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) shares rose 3.6% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $195.6 million.
  • Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) shares rose 3.07% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

  • GIBO Holdings (NASDAQ:GIBO) shares declined by 7.4% to $2.62 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares fell 5.35% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) shares declined by 4.06% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
  • Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) shares fell 3.93% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) shares fell 3.56% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) stock fell 2.7% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
