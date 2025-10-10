key stock movers


Why Applied Digital Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company released its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings report on Thursday.

Applied Digital reported first-quarter revenue of $64.22 million, beating analyst estimates of $49.99 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The digital infrastructure provider reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of three cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 13 cents per share.

Applied Digital shares jumped 24.6% to $36.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) gained 85.5% to $6.01 in pre-market trading after falling 14% on Thursday. Safe & Green regained Nasdaq compliance.
  • Brookfield Corp (NYSE:BN) surged 51.1% to $68.00 in pre-market trading. Brookfield announced the completion of three-for-two stock split.
  • SWK Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWKH) rose 45.5% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after Runway Growth Finance Corp. agreed to acquire the company.
  • Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORBS) surged 41.2% to $11.93 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Thursday.
  • Kandal M Venture Ltd (NASDAQ:FMFC) gained 35.7% to $11.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 45% on Thursday.
  • Yunhong Green Cti Ltd (NASDAQ:YHGJ) rose 30% to $7.80 in pre-market trading. 
  • Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) gained 18.6% to $8.72 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Thursday.
  • Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:WAI) gained 13.3% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) surged 13% to $24.40 in pre-market trading. Churchill Capital Corp X shares jumped 12% on Thursday after Infleqtion, the quantum computing firm set to merge with Churchill's special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), announced a partnership with Silicon Light Machines to enhance its quantum computing technology.

Losers

  • Bollinger Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:BINI) shares dipped 66.4% to $0.47 in pre-market trading. Bollinger Innovations announced move to OTC Markets effective Monday, Oct. 13.
  • Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARM) fell 47.1% to $0.14 in pre-market trading. Carisma Therapeutics, last month, announced it will receive a $5 million investment from Ocugen as part of a merger with Ocugen’s subsidiary OrthoCelix.
  • SU Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SUGP) fell 35.5% to $6.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 54% on Thursday.
  • CDT Equity Inc (NASDAQ:CDT) fell 23% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Thursday. The company announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) dipped 19.3% to $3.92 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Thursday.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) dipped 16.4% to $3.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
  • Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) fell 15% to $15.25 after the company cut its FY25 revenue guidance.
  • USANA Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) declined 13% to $22.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter, seeing adjusted loss of 15 cents per share and sales of $214.00 million.
  • Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) tumbled 7.1% to $22.81 in pre-market trading. Levi Strauss reported quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.543 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.501 billion.
  • Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 5.8% to $10.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

