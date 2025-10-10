Why Applied Digital Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company released its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings report on Thursday.

Applied Digital reported first-quarter revenue of $64.22 million, beating analyst estimates of $49.99 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The digital infrastructure provider reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of three cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 13 cents per share.

Applied Digital shares jumped 24.6% to $36.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) gained 85.5% to $6.01 in pre-market trading after falling 14% on Thursday. Safe & Green regained Nasdaq compliance.

Losers

Bollinger Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:BINI) shares dipped 66.4% to $0.47 in pre-market trading. Bollinger Innovations announced move to OTC Markets effective Monday, Oct. 13.

