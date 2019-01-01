ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Baosheng Media Group Hldg
(NASDAQ:BAOS)
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited - Ordinary shares recently split on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 with a ratio of 1:3.2
1.13
-0.02[-1.74%]
At close: May 25
1.02
-0.1100[-9.73%]
PreMarket: 7:11AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 5.87
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.8M / 9.1M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap10.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float3.8M

Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Baosheng Media Group Hldg reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Baosheng Media Group Hldg using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Baosheng Media Group Hldg Questions & Answers

Q
When is Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) reporting earnings?
A

Baosheng Media Group Hldg (BAOS) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Baosheng Media Group Hldg’s (NASDAQ:BAOS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $11.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.