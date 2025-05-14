12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- HWH International HWH shares increased by 34.7% to $1.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares moved upwards by 17.46% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- FingerMotion FNGR stock increased by 14.15% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.7 million.
- Lendway LDWY stock rose 9.89% to $4.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares rose 9.58% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Global Interactive GITS shares rose 7.33% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
Losers
- TEN Holdings XHLD shares decreased by 33.1% to $0.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- Asset Entities ASST stock decreased by 9.89% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million.
- Surgepays SURG stock declined by 9.23% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock decreased by 6.48% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG shares fell 5.53% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- BloomZ BLMZ shares fell 5.37% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
