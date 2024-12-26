Nasdaq Dips Over 100 Points, US Initial Jobless Claims Fall

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.40% to 43,125.19 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68% to 19,893.96. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.53% to 6,008.30.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares fell by just 0.1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by 0.8%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 1,000 from the previous week to a reading of 219,000 during the second week of December, compared to market estimates of 224,000.

Equities Trading UP



Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH shares shot up 222% to $4.9389.

shares shot up 222% to $4.9389. Shares of SciSparc Ltd. SPRC got a boost, surging 180% to $0.6189 after the company announced it received its first shipment of vehicles manufactured by Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group.

got a boost, surging 180% to $0.6189 after the company announced it received its first shipment of vehicles manufactured by Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR shares were also up, gaining 91% to $2.7300 after it reported a 43% year-on-year increase in November bookings.

Equities Trading DOWN

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. NEUP shares dropped 38% to $4.0814.

shares dropped 38% to $4.0814. Shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS were down 33% to $4.7500.

were down 33% to $4.7500. SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE was down, falling 30% to $1.0505.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $70.63 while gold traded up 0.3% at $2,643.90.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $30.355 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.5% to $4.1300.

Euro zone

In Europe, markets in Germany, France, London, Spain and Switzerland are closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.12%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.14% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.01%.

Economics

