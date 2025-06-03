12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares increased by 33.7% to $2.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares rose 26.14% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- BloomZ BLMZ stock moved upwards by 17.68% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- CTRL Group MCTR shares moved upwards by 14.74% to $37.75. The company's market cap stands at $577.5 million.
- NFT MI stock rose 10.08% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares moved upwards by 7.51% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
Losers
- GD Culture Group GDC stock decreased by 6.0% to $2.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE stock decreased by 5.34% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM shares declined by 4.77% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Brag House Holdings TBH stock declined by 4.74% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- NIP Group NIPG stock decreased by 3.9% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million.
- LQR House YHC shares decreased by 3.82% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
