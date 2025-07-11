12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- LQR House YHC stock rose 34.2% to $2.66 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Urban One UONEK stock increased by 12.43% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Smart Digital Group SDM stock moved upwards by 12.01% to $14.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.2 million.
- Sound Group SOGP stock increased by 10.64% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- AMC Entertainment Hldgs AMC shares increased by 9.99% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares increased by 9.88% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
Losers
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock declined by 22.8% to $0.69 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- GIBO Holdings GIBO stock decreased by 12.27% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU shares decreased by 10.8% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH stock declined by 9.53% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $958.0 million.
- E W Scripps SSP shares declined by 9.52% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.3 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE stock fell 9.21% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
