March 26, 2025 8:11 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Surgepays SURG shares increased by 76.1% to $2.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Super League Enterprise SLE stock moved upwards by 16.68% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Playtika Holding PLTK stock rose 13.63% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Zhihu ZH shares increased by 12.79% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Global Interactive GITS stock moved upwards by 12.36% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS shares rose 8.7% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Losers

  • HWH International HWH shares fell 9.2% to $1.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Star Fashion Culture STFS shares declined by 9.1% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares decreased by 8.05% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • BloomZ BLMZ stock declined by 5.84% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM stock declined by 5.07% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • CuriosityStream CURI shares decreased by 4.8% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

