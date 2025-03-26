12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Surgepays SURG shares increased by 76.1% to $2.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Super League Enterprise SLE stock moved upwards by 16.68% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Playtika Holding PLTK stock rose 13.63% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Zhihu ZH shares increased by 12.79% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Global Interactive GITS stock moved upwards by 12.36% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Cumulus Media CMLS shares rose 8.7% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
Losers
- HWH International HWH shares fell 9.2% to $1.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Star Fashion Culture STFS shares declined by 9.1% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares decreased by 8.05% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- BloomZ BLMZ stock declined by 5.84% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM stock declined by 5.07% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- CuriosityStream CURI shares decreased by 4.8% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BAOSBaosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd
$2.40-6.61%
Edge Rankings
Momentum49.35
Growth-
Quality-
Value66.53
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BLMZBloomZ Inc
$0.2710-5.84%
CMLSCumulus Media Inc
$0.4765-2.44%
CURICuriosityStream Inc
$2.98-4.79%
GITSGlobal Interactive Technologies Inc
$1.7012.6%
HWHHWH International Inc
$1.27-10.6%
PLTKPlaytika Holding Corp
$4.839.77%
QMMMQMMM Holdings Ltd
$0.9700-1.02%
SLESuper League Enterprise Inc
$0.3520-8.57%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$1.12-7.44%
SURGSurgepays Inc
$2.5081.2%
ZHZhihu Inc
$5.2513.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in