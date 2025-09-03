12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Token Cat TC shares rose 16.7% to $14.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock moved upwards by 9.14% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Treasure Global TGL stock increased by 7.52% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE stock increased by 7.36% to $5.96. The company's market cap stands at $614.4 million.
- Gaxos.AI GXAI stock rose 7.23% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares increased by 6.95% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
Losers
- NFT MI shares declined by 13.5% to $2.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- Skillz SKLZ stock decreased by 6.78% to $8.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.1 million.
- Sound Group SOGP shares declined by 6.27% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $115.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Tryhard Holdings THH shares decreased by 4.73% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.1 million.
- Star Fashion Culture STFS shares declined by 4.21% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock declined by 3.51% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$5.46-1.62%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.75
Growth
4.04
Quality
N/A
Value
4.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BAOSBaosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd
$3.3316.8%
BHATBlue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
$1.650.61%
GXAIGaxos.AI Inc
$1.692.42%
MINFT Ltd
$2.82-13.5%
MITQMoving iMage Technologies Inc
$0.81008.29%
SKLZSkillz Inc
$8.12-6.77%
SOGPSound Group Inc
$20.50-6.26%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.1399-5.15%
TCToken Cat Ltd
$13.103.34%
TGLTreasure Global Inc
$0.94001.08%
THHTryhard Holdings Ltd
$4.36-6.44%
