12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Token Cat TC shares rose 16.7% to $14.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

Treasure Global TGL stock increased by 7.52% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Gaxos.AI GXAI stock rose 7.23% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

stock rose 7.23% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares increased by 6.95% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Losers

NFT MI shares declined by 13.5% to $2.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Sound Group SOGP shares declined by 6.27% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $115.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Star Fashion Culture STFS shares declined by 4.21% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

shares declined by 4.21% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock declined by 3.51% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.