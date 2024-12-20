11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares moved upwards by 181.6% to $2.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock increased by 9.67% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- LQR House YHC stock rose 6.91% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- Asset Entities ASST shares moved upwards by 6.71% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- TuanChe TC stock moved upwards by 6.65% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
Losers
- FingerMotion FNGR stock fell 25.0% to $1.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.
- Ucloudlink Group UCL stock fell 12.12% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.
- Scholastic SCHL shares declined by 11.4% to $22.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares declined by 10.85% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV shares decreased by 8.57% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares decreased by 7.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
