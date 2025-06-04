June 4, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • CTRL Group MCTR stock rose 29.6% to $19.96 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $305.3 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares increased by 11.55% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • iQSTEL IQST shares moved upwards by 6.49% to $12.29. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment DLPN shares moved upwards by 5.62% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Token Cat TC stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock rose 4.91% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Losers

  • Kuke Music Hldg KUKE stock declined by 6.9% to $2.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • LQR House YHC stock fell 6.25% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares declined by 5.27% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • TNL Mediagene TNMG shares fell 4.99% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
  • Global Interactive GITS shares declined by 4.89% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM stock fell 3.64% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

